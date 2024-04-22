Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Dive into the rhythm: Exploring the legacy of Hip-Hop at Tropical Heatwave concert

Posted on by Ernesto Reitich
Share
DJ LCM

Are you ready to immerse yourself in the beats and rhythms that have shaped generations? Look no further than the upcoming Tropical Heatwave Concert on May 4th at the historic Cuban Club in Ybor. This year, the event promises to be an unforgettable journey through the evolution of music, with 16 bands across three stages and a special treat: the Hip Hop Lounge.

Join us as we celebrate the monumental success of hip-hop music over the past five decades. WMNF‘s team of talented DJs invites you to delve into the roots and influences behind this cultural phenomenon. From its humble beginnings to its global dominance, explore the intricate tapestry of sounds and stories that define hip-hop.

Step into the cool and relaxed atmosphere of the Hip Hop Lounge, where DJ Spaceship, DJ Silent Rage, DJ Rahim, and DJ LCM await to guide you through a captivating exploration. Engage in lively discussions, passionate debates, and insightful reflections as these seasoned DJs share their experiences and perspectives on the journey through hip-hop music.

Saki and DJ LCM
DJ Spaceship

But the journey doesn’t stop there. In the Hip Hop Lounge, we’ll also uncover the diverse array of genres that have left their mark on the early years of recorded music. From funk to jazz, soul to reggae, witness how these musical influences continue to shape the landscape of hip-hop and beyond.

Whether you’re a die-hard hip-hop enthusiast or simply curious about the cultural forces that have shaped our musical landscape, the Hip Hop Lounge at Tropical Heatwave promises an enriching experience for all. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect with the heartbeat of a genre that has transcended boundaries and inspired millions worldwide.

Join us on May 4th at the Cuban Club in Ybor and let the rhythm guide you on a journey through the past, present, and future of hip-hop music.

Tickets are limited, so secure your spot today and prepare to be swept away by the sounds of the Hip Hop Lounge at Tropical Heatwave Concert.

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands across 3 electrifying stages, plus a Hip Hop Lounge. Don’t miss out – secure your tickets now for just $40 and prepare for a night of unforgettable entertainment!

Tags
,

You may also like

Volunteers of the Year for 2023 announced

WMNF, the Best Little Radio Station on Planet Earth, has...

17 bands in 17 days – Day 13: A sweet and loud musical experience with The Dollyrots

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands...

17 bands in 17 days – Day 14: Ruthie Foster’s soulful spotlight at Tropical Heatwave

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands...

17 bands in 17 days – Day 15: Experience the global beat of WAHH World Fusion Band at Tropical Heatwave 2024

As they prepare to close out Tropical Heatwave 2024, WAHH!...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🕊️ Remembering DJ Reality (Audra Murrell), a true Bronx legend. With love and sadness, we bid farewell to a cherished soul. Your talent will forever resonate through the halls of WMNF. Rest in peace, Queen. Celebration of Life will be at Gonzalez Funeral Home 🌹 Additional Information in comments.🕊️ Today, we celebrate our incredible volunteers! Your dedication and hard work are the foundation of everything we achieve. Without each and every one of you, none of our accomplishments would be possible. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers, recognizing the invaluable contributions you make to our community. Stay tuned as we further highlight and honor the outstanding efforts of those who have truly gone above and beyond this year. Thank you! #wmnf #Volunteer #communityradio 📣 Happy National Record Store Day! There's no better day to add to your Vinyl collection! Let's see what you got! Drop a photo of your Vinyl gems below! #wmnf #nationalrecordstoreday
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Waking Hours
Player position: