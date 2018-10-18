Does God Exist? on Life Elsewhere

Share this:

What would it take to prove the existence of God? This question and the consequences of its answer lies at the heart of Absolute Proof, the new thriller from bestselling author, Peter James. To provide absolute proof of a divine existence would trigger worldwide instability, with every one of the major faiths laying claim to such evidence by whatever means necessary. James’ new book was inspired by an unforgettable, Real-life phone call he received nearly 30 years ago. An always fascinating story-teller, Peter James returns to Life Elsewhere to tell this, and other intriguing stories about his extensive global research and finally the writing of this ambitious stand-alone thriller. “Currently, 84% of the world’s population has faith of some kind.” Says Peter James, adding, “But, are they right to have that faith, or are they deluded? I hope this book will make everyone who reads it think, perhaps in a new way, about a very ancient topic.”

The Podcast is available at NPR One & iTunes

Sundays 12 noon ET at The Source WMNF HD3