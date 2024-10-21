Double check your mail-in ballot this November

Marjorie Park Marina in Davis Islands serves as a polling precinct for the 2024 primary elections // Chris Young, WMNF News, 8/20/24

In November, your ballot will be a little bit longer than usual.

Supervisor of Election in Pasco County Brian Corley said this election, the mail-in ballot is two pages long, which is not typical.

That is why voters will notice an extra insert inside.

This means the ballot should be double stamped when mailing it back, but Corley said they have an agreement with USPS where it will still go to his office.

“The deadline has to be back in my office no later than 7 p.m. on election day,” Corley said. “On November 5th when the clock strikes 7, the vote-by-mail ballot has to be in my office.”

Corley recommends people get it done sooner rather than later.

The United States Postal Services said it recommends that voters should return their ballot at least one week before the Election Day deadline.

Pasco County had received 82,000 ballot requests and had 27,000 ballots returned as of Friday.

Corley said he’s happy with those numbers.

Corley said voters can track their ballots when they mail them back to the election office.

“It is safe and secure, and it will save time I can guarantee that,” he said.

Hillsborough Elections Office spokesperson Gerri Kramer said a voter does not need a stamp.

“In Hillsborough County, our mail ballot postage is pre-paid,” she said.

October 24th is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the 2024 General Election.

To request a ballot, the voter must contact the Supervisor of Election in the county of registration.

A request must include:

Name

Date of Birth

Address

Have a Florida driver’s license, Florida identification card, or the last four digits of their social security number

For a written request, the statewide vote-by-mail ballot must be form DS-DE 160.

There are other ways to vote besides by mail, like voting early or physically going to the polls on election day.

For more information visit the Florida Division of Election page.