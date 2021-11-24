What you need to know about downtown Clearwater’s Holiday Extravaganza

Share this:

The City of Clearwater has released information about its Holiday Extravaganza “to celebrate the holidays from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31.” Information from a November 24 press release is below.

According to the city, “Downtown Clearwater will celebrate the holiday season with music, movies, markets, family fun, decorations and more during the city’s Fourth Annual Holiday Extravaganza.

Clearwater Holiday Extravaganza 2021

“Downtown Clearwater will be transformed during Holiday Extravaganza with bright lights, festive decorations, artistic window displays, and spirited activities. Station Square Park, at 612 Cleveland St., will be home to the city of Clearwater’s holiday tree and hold a variety of special events throughout the holiday season.

“The Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has also launched a holiday voucher program that can be used at more than 15 participating downtown businesses.”

Clearwater Jazz Holiday presents Wanderlust on Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 11, 18

Outdoor bistro inspired concert series Saturday nights at 6 p.m. in Station Square Park. Tickets available at clearwaterjazz.com/wanderlust

City of Clearwater Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 30

Join Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, Elsa, Mayor Frank Hibbard, and members of the City Council as we light the Holiday Tree in Station Square Park at 6 p.m., featuring special musical performances by Clearwater Jazz Holiday, arts and crafts, hot cocoa, cookies, snow and more.

Holiday Voucher Program on Dec. 1

Starting on December 1, get your Holiday Voucher to use at participating downtown businesses to enjoy $10 off your bill, with a minimum purchase of $15. Get your digital voucher and see the complete list of participating retailers, restaurants, cafes, and bars at downtownclearwater.com/holidays.

While supplies last.

Glow Table Dinner on Dec. 4

Dinner will never be the same! LED glow tables, Cirque performances, live music, three-course chef curated menu outside in front of Station Square Park.

Tickets available at glowtabledinner.com

Thursday Night Holiday Movie Series on Dec. 9, 16, 23, 30

Watch a holiday favorite at the historic Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Free admission. Showtimes at 7:30 p.m.

December 9 – National Lampoons Christmas Vacation

December 16 – Die Hard

December 23 – The Muppet Christmas Carol

December 30 – Last Holiday

The 12 Days of Christmas Kick-Off Celebration on Dec. 12

Each of the 12 days leading to Christmas offers something fun and different to do in Clearwater. At 6 p.m., kick off the 12 Days at Station Square Park with the reading of a classic holiday story by Mrs. Claus. Plus, an appearance from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. For more information on the 12 Days of Christmas in Clearwater, visit facebook.com/12DaysClearwater

The Market Elaine Evening Holiday Market on Dec. 16

Introducing The Market Elaine, the spunky nighttime sister to Clearwater’s already popular The Market Marie, taking place on Cleveland Street and in Station Square Park featuring a mix of 50+ local vendors and artisans perfect for the holiday gift-giving season.

Breakfast with Santa and Movie Matinee on Dec. 18, 19

Wake up this weekend to enjoy breakfast with Santa from 9 – 11 a.m. before seeing holiday animated favorites at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre at 11:30 a.m. Free admission.

December 18 – The Grinch (2018 Animated Movie)

December 19 – The Polar Express

Clearwater Holiday Pet Paw-rade on Dec. 18

Bring your furry loved ones to wag, woof and celebrate the holidays along Cleveland Street during this pet friendly parade. Dress in your holiday finest for pet and family photos with Santa and the Grinch. Registration starts at noon. Parade kicks off at 1 p.m. on the 400 block of Cleveland Street, traveling toward Station Square Park.

Dancin’ in The District: Kickin’ 2021 to the Curb New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31

Countdown to midnight and enjoy a night of music and dancing on Cleveland Street.

“America’s Everglades – Through the Lens of Clyde Butcher” – ongoing

Experience the natural beauty and boldness of Clyde Butcher‘s monumental black and white photography in a museum-quality art gallery inside the Clearwater Main Library. This exhibit features an accumulation of images from Butcher’s beloved Everglades on display now through May 2022. Free admission, more information at downtownclearwater.com/clydebutcher

For more information

“Enjoy free parking all day on weekends and after 6 p.m. on weekdays at city parking garages and on-street parking in Downtown Clearwater. For parking information, visit myclearwater.com/parking.

“Visit downtownclearwater.com/holidays for our Holiday Extravaganza guide and complete list of events, including when and where to see Santa.”