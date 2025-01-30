Duke Energy faces backlash after asking Donald Trump’s EPA pick to halt environmental protections

Credit: Duke Energy August 28

Duke Energy is one of ten energy companies calling on the Trump administration to halt pollution regulations.

The energy company, which serves over 2 million Floridians, is facing backlash from environmental groups.

The January 15th letter was addressed to the newly appointed US Environmental Protection Administrator Lee Zeldin.

It asks for to cut Biden-era regulations. Specifically – two of them.

One is a Greenhouse Gas rule requiring the use of carbon capture technology and limiting natural gas plants not using emission controls.

The second is for a Coal Ash rule – it regulates how the byproduct of burning coal can be used.

Duke Energy and others call the rules a “drag” on economic growth.

They also say the regulations hinder the expansion of power for artificial intellegence.

Susannah Randolph, the Chapter Director for Sierra Club Florida, called the letter “repugnant.”

“Essentially, this is Duke Energy trying to get out of protections for our community and, you know, this letter is basically a direct request to bring more harm into our community,” Randolph told WMNF.

Randolph also had a message for Zeldin:

“So our EPA administrator needs to stand up for Americans, our public health, and our future in the face of climate change that is being made worse by companies like Duke,” Randolph said.

Randolph says that they should be investing in renewable energy instead of asking for a hall pass on protecting American’s health.

Duke Energy told WMNF they had no further comment and the document speaks for itself.