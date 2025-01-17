Egmont Key is more fascinating than we could ever imagine

Rita Youngman at WMNF in Tampa, Florida on Jan. 17, 2025,

You probably don’t know five people who’ve set foot on Egmont Key, a roughly 250-acre island at the mouth of Tampa Bay. The rapidly-disappearing land mass is visible from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, but only accessible by boat (or a long swim).

To discuss Egmont Key’s fascinating past, present, future and relationship with the humans who live around it, The Skinny assembled a collection of journalists, songwriters, anthropologists, archaeologists and activists to join us for a full hour dedicated to the key.

Meg Duff , a freelance writer and producer who recently examined, “Which islands will become uninhabitable due to climate change first? ” for Live Science.

Rita Youngman , a Seminole tribal member and “Egmont Key” songwriter who in 2016 was part of an expedition that sought more truth about not just the U.S. Army’s assault on Seminole Indians in the Bay area, but the island’s place in tribal history.

Brooke Hansen , a University of South Florida anthropologist specializing in cultural heritage at risk.

Laura Harrison , an archaeologist and director of USF’s Access 3D Lab.

Tara Lynn Hubbard, co-founder of Take MAR (More Action for Regeneration), and chair of the nonprofit’s Egmont Key Alliance, which aims to rebalance the relationship between Egmont Key and those who still live in its presence.