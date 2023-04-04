Elected officials speak out against “attacks” on local government

Share this:

Listen:

Elected officials from around Florida gathered for a press conference today to speak out against bills that they claim are attacks on local control. Five current and former elected officials representing communities across Florida spoke at a press conference against state legislation that they believe limits local control.

The press conference was hosted by Francesca Menes, Deputy Organizing Director of Local Progress Florida.

“This legislative session is definitely much different than the ones we’ve seen before. This is one where we have seen a very vicious, targeted attack on local democracy and local authority.”

The elected officials each touched on specific bills. Alachua County School Board Chair Tina Certain mentioned House Bill 1 which gives vouchers to more families of students for private school.

“Universal Vouchers would cost Alachua County 46 million dollars next year, that’s enough for the salaries of 903 teachers.”

Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla took issue with a Senate Bill.

“SB 1586 would gut any protections offered to tenants by local governments, shifting all power over from of these protections to the state. These bills just add insult to injury.”

Coral Springs commissioner Joshua Simmons emphasized the importance of local governments.

“What happens in Coral Springs could be different [from] what happens in Gainesville. But we need to figure out a way to make sure that those unique differences are able to be addressed.”