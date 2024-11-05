VOTE 2024 Donate Now!
Election Day 2024: Live updates & results

Posted on by Staff
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH COVERAGE

Live results for the Presidential, House, Senate, and Florida elections, including amendments, will be available starting at 7 PM.

WMNF Main on-air channel 
NPR News headlines every hour starting at 7 PM.
WMNF News election results with local newscasts anchored by Meghan Bowman.

HD-3 The Source
Live Election Night coverage from Democracy Now! 8 PM – Midnight.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6TH COVERAGE

WMNF News headlines at 6:30 AM and 7:30 AM
Live Democracy Now! coverage from 8 AM – 10 AM

FLORIDA VOTER GUIDE
LATEST ELECTION NEWS

Election Day Live Blog Updates – November 5

10:00 AM ET – Polls are open!

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Florida Amendments

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Tags

Player position: