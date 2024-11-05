Election Day 2024: Live updates & results

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH COVERAGE
Live results for the Presidential, House, Senate, and Florida elections, including amendments, will be available starting at 7 PM.
WMNF Main on-air channel
NPR News headlines every hour starting at 7 PM.
WMNF News election results with local newscasts anchored by Meghan Bowman.
HD-3 The Source
Live Election Night coverage from Democracy Now! 8 PM – Midnight.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6TH COVERAGE
WMNF News headlines at 6:30 AM and 7:30 AM
Live Democracy Now! coverage from 8 AM – 10 AM
Election Day Live Blog Updates – November 5
10:00 AM ET – Polls are open!
Florida Amendments
