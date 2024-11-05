Election Day 2024: Live updates & results

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH COVERAGE

Live results for the Presidential, House, Senate, and Florida elections, including amendments, will be available starting at 7 PM.

WMNF Main on-air channel

NPR News headlines every hour starting at 7 PM.

WMNF News election results with local newscasts anchored by Meghan Bowman.

HD-3 The Source

Live Election Night coverage from Democracy Now! 8 PM – Midnight.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6TH COVERAGE

WMNF News headlines at 6:30 AM and 7:30 AM

Live Democracy Now! coverage from 8 AM – 10 AM

10:00 AM ET – Polls are open!

Want to vote today? Just a reminder that my offices are NOT #ElectionDay polling places. You can find your polling place at https://t.co/HKqyyTXL4M. 🗳️ #VoteHillsborough pic.twitter.com/ElX01omkRc — Craig Latimer, Supervisor of Elections (@HillsboroughSOE) November 5, 2024

Today is Election Day! Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your polling place: https://t.co/SELc7euXG0 pic.twitter.com/6hdTfJpIp1 — Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections (@VotePinellas) November 5, 2024

Some election day polling locations temporarily changed for the November 5 General Election due to effects from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. See the list of all polling location changes here: https://t.co/JBolMfj0vS pic.twitter.com/lrmnaKSOET — Sarasota County SOE (@sarasotavotes) November 5, 2024

📢 Today is Election Day! 🗳️



Need to find your polling location? 👇https://t.co/WxQfKzahRt



Need to know what types of IDs are accepted? 👇https://t.co/c4HFjbRDFC



Want to see a sample ballot before you vote? 👇https://t.co/YJzNUfykg3 pic.twitter.com/1ZF9k6tsld — Shirley Anderson (@HernandoVotes) November 5, 2024

Good Morning Polk County voters. The polls are now OPEN! Some polling locations may have changed for this election. Visit https://t.co/Io8m1YGbdA or call (863) 534-5888 to check before you go vote. pic.twitter.com/FIJF9W1O1r — Polk Elections (@PolkElections1) November 5, 2024

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Florida Amendments

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…