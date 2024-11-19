Donate Now!
Looking back at the 2024 elections in Florida and the USA

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Creative Loafing Editor-in-Chief Ray Roa and Political Analyst Susan MacManus // Chris Young, WMNF News, 11/15/2024

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café we heard a recap of what happened during the 2024 elections in Florida and across the country with Susan MacManus, Political Analyst and Professor Emerita at the University of South Florida and Ray Roa, Editor in Chief at Creative Loafing. They spoke Friday at Tampa Tiger Bay Club. Roa is also co-host of WMNF’s The Skinny.

They were asked questions about swing states, swing voters, polls, abortion, primary elections, education, the media and how minority groups voted.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs live weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network channels at 8:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

https://open.spotify.com/show/311qfxLFcO8F7ZvnjgZogD – WMNF’s Tuesday Café with Seán Kinane.
