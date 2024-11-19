Looking back at the 2024 elections in Florida and the USA

Creative Loafing Editor-in-Chief Ray Roa and Political Analyst Susan MacManus // Chris Young, WMNF News, 11/15/2024

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café we heard a recap of what happened during the 2024 elections in Florida and across the country with Susan MacManus, Political Analyst and Professor Emerita at the University of South Florida and Ray Roa, Editor in Chief at Creative Loafing. They spoke Friday at Tampa Tiger Bay Club. Roa is also co-host of WMNF’s The Skinny.

They were asked questions about swing states, swing voters, polls, abortion, primary elections, education, the media and how minority groups voted.

