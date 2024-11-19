Florida’s 2024 election results are certified

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Tampa. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (24 Aug. 2016).

Putting a final stamp on the Nov. 5 elections, the state Elections Canvassing Commission on Tuesday certified the results.

The commission, made up of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, approved certification without comment during a conference call.

Republicans dominated the elections, including President-elect Donald Trump easily carrying Florida and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla, getting re-elected.