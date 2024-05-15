Emo Night Tampa: Celebrating nine years of music, community, and authenticity

Provided by Emo Night Tampa Instagram

Emo Night Tampa was founded in 2015 and has since become a welcoming hub for emo lovers, fostering a lively atmosphere through annual events. These events honor all that the emo genre is capable of, including its intense performances and rich emotions. The talented pair responsible for this well-loved event, The Crate Brothers, took the event to the radio in 2021 when they started the Emo Night Tampa program.

Showcasing the best of the genre, the radio program is carefully curated, with an emphasis on emerging local artists. It takes listeners on a trip through the various stages of emo, along with songs that give the set richness and authenticity. The Crate Brothers have always tried to make the radio program an accurate representation of their live shows, featuring bands who may be less well-known while also highlighting talented local musicians.

With the ninth anniversary of Emo Night Tampa quickly approaching, anticipation is high for an unforgettable tribute on June 1st at Crowbar. With a phenomenal roster of musicians performing live, this celebration is guaranteed to be memorable. The event will feature performances from Gainesville’s Dikembe, Tampa’s Bill, Orlando’s Flowers for Emily, and Winded from South Florida. These artists embody Florida’s thriving emo scene. Each contributing their own spirit and creativity to the show.

With his captivating personality, Sintell Terry, the evening’s host, is certain to keep up the energy across the entire event. Lowbar Coffee and 3 Dot will be providing drinks to make sure that each guest is well-refueled for an unforgettable night of performances and company. The best part is that there is no cover charge for this anniversary celebration, so anyone who wishes to participate can do so.

Emo Night Tampa is a community that goes beyond just an event. The Crate Brothers have established a place where emo lovers can gather, find fresh music, and give backing to local artists through their radio program and live events. Their commitment to presenting local bands promotes a flourishing artistic community and gives musicians a chance to perform for new audiences.

Celebrating nine years is a monument to the strength within the Emo Night Tampa community and the ongoing allure of emo music. The Crate Brothers’ dedication and enthusiasm have elevated a modest monthly get-together to a major event in Tampa’s music landscape. Crowbar’s approaching anniversary celebration promises to be another exceptional evening that will surely deepen ties in the community.

Regardless of your level of knowledge of the genre, Emo Night Tampa provides a friendly environment for you to explore the lively and dynamic world of emo music. Mark June 1st on your calendars and prepare to celebrate Crowbar’s nine years of unforgettable music.

For more information, visit the emonighttampa.com website or Emo_Night_Tampa on Instagram and Twitter.