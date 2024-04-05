Donate Now!
Englewood Democrat Tony Dunbar files to run for a State House seat in Charlotte and Sarasota counties

Posted on by Staff
Florida Capitol
Florida Capitol in Tallahassee by felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

State Rep. Lauren Melo, R-Naples, has drawn a Democratic challenger as she seeks another term, while candidates have filed paperwork to run for two House seats that will be open in November because of term limits.

Naples Democrat Arthur Oslund opened a campaign account this week to challenge Melo in House District 82 in Collier and Hendry counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Meanwhile, Englewood Democrat Tony Dunbar opened an account to run in House District 75 in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. That seat will be open because House Majority Leader Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte, faces term limits. Also in the race is Republican Danny Nix Jr.

In Brevard County’s House District 33, Palm Bay Republican Michael Limongello opened an account to try to succeed term-limited Rep. Randy Fine, R-Brevard County. Limongello became the seventh candidate to file paperwork for the race.

