Why have environmentalists and community leaders turned against Tampa’s plan to recycle treated wastewater?

In February, Tampa City Council voted 6-1 to explore options for reusing treated wastewater. Several council members had questions about what the city calls PURE, but they agreed to spend $1.4 million to find out more.

PURE (Purify Natural Resources for the Environment)

The city now sends about 50 million gallons a day of highly treated wastewater into Tampa Bay. The PURE plan calls for that to be reused instead. Either by pumping it into the aquifer then into a drinking water reservoir on the Hillsborough River or by injecting some into a deep reservoir and the rest into the river.

In the Spring, several environmentalists and other community leaders were in favor of working with the city to find out options for reusing the wastewater.

Environmentalists now oppose PURE

But in a press conference Monday, several stakeholders said they now oppose Mayor Jane Castor’s plans for PURE.

We'll find out why on WMNF's Tuesday Café on 13 September 2022.

