Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

EPA wants public comment on a proposed aquaculture project in the Gulf near Sarasota

Posted on by Chris Young
Share

Listen:

An aquaculture project is planned for the Gulf of Mexico off of Sarasota County. There’s pushback from environmental groups and a deadline is fast approaching for the public to comment on modifications to the permit. 

The not-yet-built aquaculture project by Hawaii-based company Ocean Era would raise red drum fish off the coast of Sarasota. The modified permit submitted to the Enviromental Protection Agency allows for the discharge of waste, among other changes.

Although the EPA public comment is only for the modification, Glenn Compton from environmental group Manasota 88 wants the EPA to reverse their decision to approve the project in the first place.  

“Because it’s in open water, it’ll be virtually impossible to detect whether or not there’s a plume of pollution that comes from this, and by the time they are able to determine that there is a problem, chances are it’ll be too late to do anything about it,” Compton told WMNF.

But founder and CEO of Ocean Era Neil Anthony Sims said the location of the project will do the opposite. 

“As we move out into deeper water, further offshore, with stronger currents, more vigorous currents, better water movements, it’s  actually going to have minimal environmental impacts,” Sims said.

Sims said Ocean Era will be working with the University of Miami to monitor water quality around the project.

Here’s how to submit public comment.

 

Tags
,

You may also like

A court asks if Andrew Warren’s legal fight is moot

After Andrew Warren lost an election his old job, an...

The Scoop: Wed. Nov. 13th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

An appeals court will hear a case about restrictions on...

Invest 99L Sara
There’s a high chance for Invest 99L to form into Tropical Storm Sara over the Western Caribbean

Florida residents should continue to monitor Invest 99L closely, especially...

lgbtq
Court arguments are set to consider a law restricing medical treatments for transgender Floridians

Arguments will be Jan. 15 over Florida’s restrictions like puberty...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶 Don’t miss the WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay featuring Divine AF! This Friday at 2pm dive into a multigenerational, LGBTQ collective blending Americana, Blues, Funk, and Soul into an unforgettable journey. Each song and performer brings a unique energy you won’t want to miss! 🔥 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE #LiveMusicShowcase #DivineAF #WMNF #Americana #SoulfulSounds 🎙️ Tune in to Talking Animals with guest host Beverly Capshaw! 🐾🌿 Wed at 11 AM on WMNF Discover the wonders of The Green Swamp with naturalist Paul Jensen. From panthers to black bears, this vital habitat is teeming with wildlife you didn’t know was in your backyard! Don’t miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🐊🐻 #WMNF#FloridaWildlife #GreenSwamp Do you LOVE Skipper's Smokehouse? 🎸 We know we do! 🥳 A HUGE thanks to all the incredible bands that rocked our Talking Heads Tribute Event! 🙌❤️ Thank you, Skippers, for always being the perfect spot with mouth-watering food! 🍔🍻 Check out these awesome pics by the Fantastic Jeffrey Moellering! 📸 Curious about what's next? Hit that events button and snag your tickets to join the fun! ➡️ wmnf.org See you at the next one! #Events #community #wmnf #LiveMusic #GoodTimes #SkippersSmokehouse 🎶✨ The WMNF RECORD SALE is November 16th from 11 AM to 4 PM, and what better way to celebrate than with a retro vinyl pic? 🎶✨ If you love vinyl as much as we do, be sure to stop by and check out our selection! Find your new favorite albums and support community radio - it’s a win-win! 🎧💿❤️ CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR INFO! #WMNF #VinylLovers #CommunityRadio #throwbackthursday 🎶 This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! 🎶 Tune in for an interview & great music Ft. Rod Picott! Tune in for an interview & live music from Rod Picott! A former construction worker turned award-winning songwriter, Picott has released 12 albums & authored poetry collections & stories. Watch live on Facebook or listen via 88.5 on your radio dial or the #WMNF app! Don’t miss it! 🎤 #RodPicott #WMNF #LiveMusicShowcase #Nashville
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latin Jazz & Salsa
Player position: