EPA wants public comment on a proposed aquaculture project in the Gulf near Sarasota

Listen:

An aquaculture project is planned for the Gulf of Mexico off of Sarasota County. There’s pushback from environmental groups and a deadline is fast approaching for the public to comment on modifications to the permit.

The not-yet-built aquaculture project by Hawaii-based company Ocean Era would raise red drum fish off the coast of Sarasota. The modified permit submitted to the Enviromental Protection Agency allows for the discharge of waste, among other changes.

Although the EPA public comment is only for the modification, Glenn Compton from environmental group Manasota 88 wants the EPA to reverse their decision to approve the project in the first place.

“Because it’s in open water, it’ll be virtually impossible to detect whether or not there’s a plume of pollution that comes from this, and by the time they are able to determine that there is a problem, chances are it’ll be too late to do anything about it,” Compton told WMNF.

But founder and CEO of Ocean Era Neil Anthony Sims said the location of the project will do the opposite.

“As we move out into deeper water, further offshore, with stronger currents, more vigorous currents, better water movements, it’s actually going to have minimal environmental impacts,” Sims said.

Sims said Ocean Era will be working with the University of Miami to monitor water quality around the project.

Here’s how to submit public comment.