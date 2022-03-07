FERC updates its policy on greenhouse gasses and natural gas pipelines

Share this:

New FERC rules

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has updated its policy on natural gas pipelines. A Tampa Bay area member of congress is happy with the change.

FERC’s new rules clarify how greenhouse gas emissions are calculated for proposed gas and pipeline projects.

Reaction by Rep. Kathy Castor

In an email, Kathy Castor, who is chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, applauded the changes. She says the new policy advances the recommendations of the Climate Crisis Action Plan by tacking climate pollution.

