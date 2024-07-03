Flood expert advises how to stay safe during a flood

Homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, FL, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, left behind by Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kozin).

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts as many as 25 named storms forming before November during this hurricane season. If they make landfall, those storms bring wind, rain, and can even cause flooding.

Brian Sowers is the director of sales management at United Water Restoration, a damage assessment company in Tampa. He said that while water may seem harmless, in a flood, it can be dangerous.

“Even a few inches of water can carry a large mass of, whatever that object might be,” Sowers said. “It can actually carry it if it’s moving in the right direction at a certain speed.”

And Sowers said personal safety isn’t the only thing homeowners should worry about though.

“As a homeowner, you should also take inventory and safeguard any important documents that you may have, including medical, and financial information,” he said. “Any valuables that you have should be stored in waterproof containers.”

He added that homeowners should also think about what happens after the storm passes as well.

“(People) should have some cash on hand. Doesn’t necessarily have to be a lot, but your local banks or ATMs, these are also facilities that you might not have access to because they might not have power,“ Sowers said.

While most cities and municipalities keep up-to-date records, Sowers said that isn’t always the case. He recommends double-checking dates on flood maps and other information to make sure you have the most current.

“It is extremely important to look at the most updated information, which many organizations, professional associations do in fact update their information,” he said. “But as we know on the web, there is still a lot of outdated information out there.”

Sowers recommends that people make a plan and stay informed about flood zones and weather conditions before a storm hits to help minimize that danger.

To learn more about how to stay safe during a flood, visit Ready.gov.