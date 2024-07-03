Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Flood expert advises how to stay safe during a flood

Posted on by Tyler Jacob Oldano
Share
Hurricane Idalia
Homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, FL, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, left behind by Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kozin).

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts as many as 25 named storms forming before November during this hurricane season. If they make landfall, those storms bring wind, rain, and can even cause flooding.

Brian Sowers is the director of sales management at United Water Restoration, a damage assessment company in Tampa. He said that while water may seem harmless, in a flood, it can be dangerous.

Even a few inches of water can carry a large mass of, whatever that object might be,” Sowers said. “It can actually carry it if it’s moving in the right direction at a certain speed.”

And Sowers said personal safety isn’t the only thing homeowners should worry about though. 

As a homeowner, you should also take inventory and safeguard any important documents that you may have, including medical, and financial information,” he said. “Any valuables that you have should be stored in waterproof containers.”

He added that homeowners should also think about what happens after the storm passes as well.

(People) should have some cash on hand. Doesn’t necessarily have to be a lot, but your local banks or ATMs, these are also facilities that you might not have access to because they might not have power,“ Sowers said. 

While most cities and municipalities keep up-to-date records, Sowers said that isn’t always the case. He recommends double-checking dates on flood maps and other information to make sure you have the most current.

“It is extremely important to look at the most updated information, which many organizations, professional associations do in fact update their information,” he said. “But as we know on the web, there is still a lot of outdated information out there.”

Sowers recommends that people make a plan and stay informed about flood zones and weather conditions before a storm hits to help minimize that danger.

To learn more about how to stay safe during a flood, visit Ready.gov.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Waste Stream Diversion with Laura Oldanie

Anni and Tanja discuss waste stream diversion with Laura Oldanie

St. Petersburg, Florida
St. Pete tenants cite mismanagement, wrongful evictions at low-income housing complex

Listen: Protesters outside of a low-income housing complex in St....

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy
Law professor calls Monday’s SCOTUS ruling on presidential immunity “earth-shattering”

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled for the first time that...

Jennifer Webb
Jennifer Webb talks about the Sunshine State Unity Network and protecting democracy

The Sunshine State Unity Network aims to "reduce violence, bolster...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Love was in the air at the St. Pete Pride Parade! 🌈❤️ Our team had a blast spreading joy and celebrating #PrideMonth with everyone! 💃🏼🕺🏻Did you catch us in the parade? Let us know in the comments below! #LoveIsLove #HappyPride 🎶 Celebrate WMNF’s 45th Anniversary! 🎉 Join us on Saturday, September 14th, to mark 45 years of independent broadcasting. Enjoy live music Ft. The Dollyrots! 🌟🎸🎤 Don't miss out on the fun! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #community #wmnf #Events This year's Juneteenth Celebration was truly spectacular, both on air and in the studio! 🎉 A huge thank you to everyone who contributed and to all the wonderful listeners who tuned in. You made it unforgettable! ❤️ #juneteenth #wmnf #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Wednesday
Player position: