Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida abortion rights ballot initiative approaches 700,000 signatures

Posted on by Staff
Share
abortion rights Supreme Court
"Keep your laws off our bodies" sign at the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally along the downtown waterfront of St. Petersburg, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (24 June 2022).

©2023 The News Service of Florida

Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment that would ensure abortion rights in Florida continue moving closer to submitting enough petition signatures to get on the 2024 ballot.

The Florida Division of Elections website Friday showed 687,700 valid petition signatures for the measure, which is sponsored by the political committee Floridians Protecting Freedom.

The committee by Feb. 1 will need to submit at least 891,523 valid signatures statewide and meet signature requirements in at least half of the state’s congressional districts to get on the November ballot.

The committee also needs the Florida Supreme Court to sign off on the proposed ballot wording.

Floridians Protecting Freedom announced the initiative in May after the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a law that could prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The six-week limit is contingent on the outcome of a legal battle about a 15-week abortion limit that DeSantis and lawmakers passed in 2022.

Attorney General Ashley Moody has argued the Supreme Court should keep the proposed constitutional amendment off the ballot, saying its wording would mislead voters — a contention that amendment supporters dispute.

The ballot summary of the proposal says, in part: “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

Tags
, , , , ,

You may also like

Florida House Minority Leader outlines goals prior to next year’s legislative session

Listen:   This is the last committee week before the...

Redefining Death: Organ Donation and Ethics with Dr. Fred Harvey

Dr. Fred Harvey hosts the Healthy Steps radio show, a...

railroad tracks train
Brightline says it is “making tremendous strides” toward Orlando-to-Tampa passenger rail service

Backers say rail service can help reduce vehicles on Central...

1968: The Fire of Ideas illuminates social movements at Art Basel Miami 2023

It has been said that art should disturb the comfortable...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
⚡TODAY ON 🎵 WMNF's Live Music Showcase 🎵 Tune in at 2:06 for Taverns! This is an Indie Rock Band you don't want to miss! Check the live stream on FB! 🎉 #wmnf #communityradio #Music It's time for another WMNF RETRO THROWBACK! This Memory Features Colleen Cherry performing at the #FloridaBjorkestra back in Nov of 2017! Who remembers this show? #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday #community #Events Come rock out with #EmoNightTampa 12/9 at 9pm! 🤘 Catch 🔥 sets from Farseek, Virginity, Bad Bad Things & TV Breakupscene 🤘 FREE entry ↔️ 18+ 🤩 #TampaRocks #LiveMusic #community #Events #wmnf What a blast! 🤩 8th Annual #UKEITOUTFest was a hit! 🤙Celebrating local talent and our beloved Ukulele 🎸. Check out these snapshots! 📸 See y'all at the next one 💃 #UkeFest #UkeLove #UkeItOut #Events #wmnf #community Barely Pink, Tampa Bay's power pop icons, to reunite AGAIN! Catch them live on Traffic Jam with the amazing @LeeCourtney this Monday! Tune in at 3pm showtime or catch it later in the archives. CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! Photo Credit: Tracy May #wmnf #Music #communityradio #BarelyPink #MusicLover