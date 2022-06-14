Florida activists call for an end to new oil and gas drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico

Share this:

On Tuesday Café we heard about opposition to fossil fuel drilling in the Gulf of Mexico. The audio is from an online conference call in late May hosted by the nonprofit Oceana.

Oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico

Several groups are calling for an end to new oil and gas leases in the Gulf.

We heard from Congress member Kathy Castor, who is Chair of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

Listen to the show here:

Dr. Sarah Giltz, a marine scientist with Oceana, spoke about the BP Deepwater Horizon oil disaster and its impacts.

Aliki Moncrief the executive director with FCV, Florida Conservation Voters, spoke about Florida’s Amendment 9. It passed a few years ago and banned offshore drilling in state waters.

We also heard from Susan Glickman with the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, Getulio Gonzalez-Mulattieri, a community organizer with Chispa Florida and Colette Pichon-Battle with the Gulf Coast Center for Law and Policy.

Mary Glenney

Also on the show WMNF announced that long-time programmer, Mary Glenney, passed away on Monday. She retired from the show From a Woman’s Point of View in June 2021.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café is hosted by Seán Kinane every Tuesday at 10:06 a.m. on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay & wmnf.org.