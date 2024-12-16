A Florida bill seeks $17 million from Clearwater for a South African tourist hit by an SUV

Pedestrian crosswalk sign by David Jackson via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A Senate Republican on Friday filed a proposal that would require the city of Clearwater to pay more than $17.4 million after a 16-year-old tourist suffered catastrophic injuries in 2019 when he was hit by a sport-utility vehicle.

Sen. Keith Truenow, R-Tavares, filed the proposal (SB 98) for consideration during the 2025 legislative session, which will start in March.

It would compensate Max Giannikos, who was visiting Clearwater in 2019 with his family from South Africa when the accident occurred.

The bill said Giannikos, his sister and his brother-in-law were trying to cross the intersection of Gulf to Bay Boulevard and U.S. 19.

It said a pedestrian walk button at the intersection did not work and, after waiting 30 to 45 minutes, the family members tried to cross, with Giannikos getting hit by the vehicle.

The bill said he remained hospitalized for more than a month, including 11 days in a coma, and suffered such things as brain injuries and multiple fractures.

Giannikos filed a lawsuit against the city and alleged negligence in the maintenance of the pedestrian cross signals.

After a trial in September, a jury found Giannikos’ damages totaled about $38.5 million, with the city 45 percent negligent, according to the bill.

A judge entered a final judgment against the city of $17.32 million. The bill seeks to require payment of that amount and additional costs of $100,000.

Under the state’s sovereign immunity laws, government agencies are generally shielded from paying more than $200,000 to individuals in injury lawsuits.

But the Legislature can pass what is known as a “claim” bill to direct payments of larger amounts.