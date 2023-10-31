Florida buys more Israel bonds during Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip

Palestine and Israel flags by Ruma Aktar via iStock for WMNF News.

Florida is buying an additional $120 million in bonds to assist Israel during the growing conflict with Hamas in Gaza, state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced Tuesday.

The move followed the purchase of $25 million in bonds on Oct. 11 and brings the state’s current holdings in Israel bonds to $200 million, the Florida Department of Financial Services said in a news release.

Since 2017, Florida has purchased $310 million in Israel bonds, which have generated about $6.4 million in interest, the news release said.

©2023 The News Service of Florida