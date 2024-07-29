Florida could be in the path of the latest Atlantic storm

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Almost all of the Florida peninsula is in the potential path of a growing storm system in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

With the six-month hurricane season nearly one-third over, the hurricane center said Monday the storm system had a 50 percent chance of becoming better formed within the next week.

In that time, the system could be over Florida.

It is expected to interact with a tropical wave during the next couple of days, which could result in a tropical depression later this week in the vicinity of the Greater Antilles or the Bahamas, according to the hurricane center.