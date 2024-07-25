Donate Now!
The Florida Democratic Party pumps money into the campaign of Lindsay Cross who faces tough opposition from Ed Montanari

Posted on
Lindsay Cross at LGBTQ Pride Florida
Lindsay Cross speaks in Gulfport, FL at an LGBTQ Pride event. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (June 1, 2023).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

In what could be one of this year’s most competitive legislative races, Democratic leaders last week sent more than $35,000 in in-kind aid to the campaign of state Rep. Lindsay Cross, D-St. Petersburg.

The Florida House Democratic Campaign Committee, which is chaired by Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, provided $32,500 in in-kind contributions, while the Florida Democratic Party added nearly $2,729, according to a new finance report.

As of Friday, the campaign committee and the party had combined to make a total of $51,696 in contributions to Cross’ campaign in Pinellas County’s House District 60.

Cross is trying to fend off a challenge from Republican Ed Montanari, a member of the St. Petersburg City Council.

As of July 12, Montanari had received $48,500 in cash and in-kind contributions from the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee and the Republican Party of Florida, according to a state Division of Elections database.

Incoming House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, chairs the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee.

Information about contributions last week to Montanari’s campaign had not been posted Wednesday on the state Division of Elections website.

