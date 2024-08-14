Florida Democrats pen letter urging DeSantis to rethink denying federal funds for low-income families

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell speaks in Tampa // Chris Young 4/23/24

Listen:

The state has rejected federal funding to assist families with groceries next summer.

Florida Democratic leaders want Governor Ron DeSantis to reconsider before the deadline tomorrow (8/15: today)

A summer food program would provide the state with $259 million dollars in grocery assistance to over 2 million low-income kids next summer.

Florida would only need to contribute $13 million dollars to receive the federal funding.

The Florida Department of Children & Families say there are too many “federal strings attached,” and don’t want to take the money.

Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell says it’s a political stunt.

“Struggling families can’t eat political stunts, and they don’t deserve to suffer the consequences imposed by the Governor’s limited view of freedom.”

Palm Beach Democratic Representative Kelly Skidmore said this adds to a growing list of struggles for Florida children.

“Death by a thousand paper cuts. It’s Medicaid, it’s trans kids, it’s EBT, it’s kid care. It is all about protecting families, which our state is just intentionally failing to do.”

Florida Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Governor Desantis, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris, and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

It asks them to reverse course and participate in the federal program.