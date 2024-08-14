Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida Democrats pen letter urging DeSantis to rethink denying federal funds for low-income families

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell speaks in Tampa // Chris Young 4/23/24

Listen:

The state has rejected federal funding to assist families with groceries next summer. 

Florida Democratic leaders want Governor Ron DeSantis to reconsider before the deadline tomorrow (8/15: today)

A summer food program would provide the state with $259 million dollars in grocery assistance to over 2 million low-income kids next summer. 

Florida would only need to contribute $13 million dollars to receive the federal funding.

The Florida Department of Children & Families say there are too many “federal strings attached,” and don’t want to take the money. 

Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell says it’s a political stunt.

“Struggling families can’t eat political stunts, and they don’t deserve to suffer the consequences imposed by the Governor’s limited view of freedom.”

Palm Beach Democratic Representative Kelly Skidmore said this adds to a growing list of struggles for Florida children. 

“Death by a thousand paper cuts. It’s Medicaid, it’s trans kids, it’s EBT, it’s kid care. It is all about protecting families, which our state is just intentionally failing to do.” 

Florida Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Governor Desantis, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris, and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

It asks them to reverse course and participate in the federal program.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Narcan
Court: Florida attorney general can’t prevent hospital districts and school boards from suing over opioids

The court overturned a judge's ruling that state settlements effectively...

For rent
A coalition of faith groups wants the Hillsborough County Commission to fully fund affordable housing

We spoke with HOPE, a coalition of faith communities about...

People standing with linked arms and holding wooden squares as shields while surrounded by trees.
USF permanently expels student group

A University of South Florida student group has been permanently...

The Scoop: Wed. August 14th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

League of Women Voters, Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Race, Appeals...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tune in to WMNF for a 3 hour journey twisting in the dark thru the ghostly underworld of alternative music midnite till 3am on wmnf 88.5fm..!!! Follow MikeB for the playlist sneak peeks. #wmnf #music CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE to listen. Retro Throwback Thursday is back! 🎉 Today, we’re reminiscing about a very special furry friend who made a star appearance on our Talking Animals series. Hosted by the wonderful Duncan Strauss, Talking Animals airs every Wednesday from 11am-12pm and is the perfect place to feed your love for animal education, news, discussion, and comedy! Talking Animals episodes can be streamed at ➡️ www.wmnf.org/events/talking-animals/ 🐶 #memories #throwbackthursday #wmnf 🌟🎸 **Rock Star Alert!** 🎸🌟 Our amazing intern Mariana will be bringing you the best of @latinx_wmnf for the next 2 shows! 🌍✨ Show her some love and don't miss out on her unique takes and vibrant vibes! 🎶❤️ 📻 Broadcasting LIVE tonight & August 14th from 10 PM to 12 AM on 88.5 WMNF Tampa! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO LISTEN. 🎧 #LatinX #WMNF #LiveBroadcast #Tampa #MusicMagic FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: SERANATION! If aren't familiar Seranation is an American pop-reggae rock band from Treasure Island, St. Petersburg, Florida. They label their music Happy Retro Throwback Thursday! Today, we're looking back at the fantastic performance delivered by @paulthornmusic in the WMNF studio. We were so lucky to have him share his impressive talent with us! 🎶 Follow him and be sure to check out some of his amazing music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and more! #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Wednesday
Player position: