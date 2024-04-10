Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida Governor signs bills targeting sexual predators

Posted on by Staff
Share
Ron DeSantis. YouTube

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed five bills, including legislation that he said will help curb online “grooming” of children.

One of the bills (HB 1545) will increase criminal penalties for any adult who engages “in a pattern of verbal or written communication to a minor that includes explicit and detailed verbal descriptions or narrative accounts of sexual activity, sexual conduct, or sexual excitement and that is harmful to minors.”

Another bill (HB 1131) will set up the “Online Sting Operations Grant Program” at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to help pay for local sting operations that target people who prey on children online.

During an appearance in St. Petersburg, DeSantis said “we’re going to crack down on the grooming of these minors. And the fact of the matter is with the rise of the internet and social media and all these different apps that has been a playground for these predators to go in and to groom these young kids.”

One of the other bills (SB 1224) will require law enforcement to be trained on how to assess if domestic violence victims are at higher risk of death or serious injury.

DeSantis said the bill was, in part, inspired by the family of Gabby Petito, who was killed in 2021 by her fiancé in a case that drew widespread attention.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

classroom
St. Petersburg College proposes three new degree programs

They are B.S. degrees in cardiopulmonary sciences and secondary English...

SCOTUS protest
Backers of Florida’s abortion rights ballot question raise $2.2 million

A political committee hoping to pass a ballot initiative to...

The Scoop: Thur., April 11, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida Senate district map questioned A new lawsuit says the...

DeSantis criticizes Biden’s student loan plan; blasts sociology degree programs

Governor Ron DeSantis is defending the state’s decision to oppose...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
TROPICAL HEATWAVE season is upon us! Who remembers this retro T-shirt from 2015? Comment below! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE/TROPICAL HEATWAVE for tickets to this year's event! #wmnfevents #thw24 #Livemusic Prepare to be swept away by the ultimate eclectic musical experience with Northstar! Introducing a dynamic band comprised of musicians with diverse influences ranging from jazz, funk, psychedelic rock, folk, and beyond. Meet the talented lineup: Casey – Lead Guitarist and Vocalist: With roots deeply embedded in bands like the Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers, Casey brings a fusion of jazz finesse inspired by legends such as Wes Montgomery and John Coltrane. Stephen – Guitarist: Fueled by a passion ignited by Guns ‘N Roses in his youth, Stephen’s journey has evolved into an exceptional blues guitarist, drawing inspiration from icons like Eric Clapton and Derek Trucks. Quin – Bassist: From his early inspiration by Tom Petty, Quin has evolved into a powerhouse bassist, hailed as one of the most innovative in the area. Influenced by legends like Berry Oakley and Phil Lesh, Quin adds a unique depth to the band’s sound. Sidney – Drummer: A versatile percussionist drawing inspiration from a multitude of genres, Sidney’s drumming is a captivating dance across rhythms. With influences spanning from Chris Bear to Morgan Simpson, Sidney brings an unparalleled energy to the band’s performances. Together, they form a distinct and unique Jam Band, delivering electrifying covers from the likes of the Grateful Dead, the Beatles, Eric Clapton, and more. But that’s not all – they also craft exploratory originals featuring open-ended jams and intricate arrangements, ensuring every performance is a journey into the heart of musical exploration. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🎫 Our Tropical Heatwave Artist Spotlight Continues with Wahh World Fusion Band “‘Best of the Bay’ 2016 winner WAHH World Fusion Band is a unique ‘East Meets West’ World Fusion Band. WAHH! has all original music that features contemporary style Music with Indian and Eastern Influences. Uniquely captivating and fully dynamic ‘Vocal Percussion’ and Indian Raga flavors weave with Rock, Jazz, and Funk Music to create our unique and one-of-a-kind sound. In India, “Wahh” means ‘inner joy and deep appreciation from the heart’ – or ‘wow’… The band leader, Shankh Lahiri, brought this inner joy of Music from India to the West – with a vision to bridge musical cultures and bring diverse audiences together under a creative new sound.” –WAHH World Fusion Band #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! NEXT UP ON THE TROPICAL HEATWAVE ARTIST SERIES: Soul Purpose IV a Five piece band from Sarasota Florida – Roots, rock and reggae. Influenced by the dichotomy of living in paradise and going through hell. Their “soul purpose” cannot be satisfied through one genre. – gotonight.com CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
True Talk
Player position: