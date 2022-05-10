How Florida homeowners and renters can apply for financial assistance

Share this:

On WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe, find out what kinds of financial assistance are available to Florida homeowners and for renters who have been impacted by the COVID-19 economy.

Homeowner Assistance fund

One pool of funds is the $676 Million Homeowner Assistance Fund, from federal relief funds signed into law by President Biden.

We’ll hear from State Representatives Dianne Hart and Susan Valdés from Tampa and Marie Woodson and Anika Omphroy from Broward County.



War in Ukraine and pipelines

We’ll also hear from Charlotte Dennett, the author of Follow the Pipelines: Uncovering the Mystery of a Lost Spy and the Deadly Politics of the Great Game for Oil. We’ll look at the role of fossil fuels in Russia’s war on Ukraine.