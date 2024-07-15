Florida House Speaker Paul Renner’s PAC adds $1 million to fight a proposed amendment protecting abortion rights

"Stop abortion now" counter signs at a St. Petersburg rally to commemorate the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (22 Jan 2024).

A political committee led by House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, contributed $1 million this month to trying to defeat a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights.

Renner’s committee, known as Conservatives for Principled Leadership, contributed the money to Florida Voters Against Extremism, a committee fighting the proposed amendment, according to newly filed finance reports.

The Archdiocese of Miami also contributed $129,037 to Florida Voters Against Extremism.

The proposed amendment, which will appear on the November ballot as Amendment 4, says, in part, that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

Supporters started a drive to pass the amendment last year, after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a bill that prevents abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.