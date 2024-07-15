Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner’s PAC adds $1 million to fight a proposed amendment protecting abortion rights

Posted on by Staff
Share
Pro-choice rally
"Stop abortion now" counter signs at a St. Petersburg rally to commemorate the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (22 Jan 2024).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A political committee led by House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, contributed $1 million this month to trying to defeat a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights.

Renner’s committee, known as Conservatives for Principled Leadership, contributed the money to Florida Voters Against Extremism, a committee fighting the proposed amendment, according to newly filed finance reports.

The Archdiocese of Miami also contributed $129,037 to Florida Voters Against Extremism.

The proposed amendment, which will appear on the November ballot as Amendment 4, says, in part, that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

Supporters started a drive to pass the amendment last year, after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a bill that prevents abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

rape crisis center
Crisis Center of Tampa Bay announces merger with family-focused nonprofit

Listen: Kids and families will soon have more resources to...

Political Violence, Rhetoric and the Vote

Patró Mabíli leads a sobering discussion about the state of...

Woman dies while working at a Polk County Mosaic plant

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is still investigating a...

Medicaid
A ballot initiative to expand Medicaid in Florida gets $250,000

Hoping to pass a Florida constitutional amendment in 2026 expanding...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Did you miss the Latino54 show this past Wednesday with Papo Vazquez, the trombone master, educator, band leader, and composer? No worries! 🎶 Enjoy this awesome recap and then join us again next Wednesday from 8-10 PM for more incredible music! 🎷🎺 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #latinmusic #PapoVazquez #musicrecap #wmnf This patriotic Retro Throwback highlights the St. Pete Women's March! Let’s remember and celebrate the strength of those who have fought for their freedom. Here's to honoring our history and looking forward to a bright future!❤️🤍💙 #womensmarch #wmnf #throwbackthursday 🎶🎤THIS FRIDAY ON LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE! 🌟Get ready to be blown away by the soulful sounds of Coming up on WMNF's Live Music Showcase at 2pm! SUMMER HOOP! Tune in for great music and be sure to check out her new release 🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Jazz in the Night
Player position: