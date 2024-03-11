Florida lawmakers sign off on nine new judges, including two county judges in Hillsborough County

Scales of Justice. By www.ccPixs.com (CC).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Florida lawmakers Friday unanimously passed a plan that would create nine new judgeships, going beyond a recommendation from the state Supreme Court.

The plan (HB 5401), which is linked to a new state budget, would create two new circuit judge positions.

One would be in the 1st Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties, and one would be in the 20th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Charlotte, Coller, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties.

The bill also would add three county judges in Orange County, two county judges in Hillsborough County and one county judge each in Columbia and Santa Rosa counties.

The Supreme Court in November recommended one new judge in the 20th Judicial Circuit, three new county judgeships in Orange County and two new county judgeships in Hillsborough County.

Senate Appropriations Chair Doug Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze, represents part of the 1st Judicial Circuit and Santa Rosa County, while House Justice Appropriations Chair Chuck Brannan, R-Macclenny, and Senate Criminal and Civil Justice Appropriations Chair Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, represent Columbia County.

The bill is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.