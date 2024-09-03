Florida legislative committee meetings are scheduled for December and beyond

Aerial drone photo of the Florida State Capitol Building and museum. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF News circa 2023.

The Florida House and Senate will hold separate committee weeks in December as they begin to prepare for the 2025 legislative session, the legislative chambers announced Tuesday.

House committees will meet during the week of Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, while Senate committees will meet during the week of Dec. 9 to Dec. 13.

Both chambers will hold meetings during the weeks of Jan. 13 to Jan. 17; Jan. 21 to Jan. 24; Feb. 3 to Feb. 7; Feb. 10 to Feb. 14; and Feb. 17 to Feb. 21. The 2025 session will start March 4.

Lawmakers will hold a post-election organization session Nov. 19, when new members will be sworn in and incoming Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, and incoming House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, will formally take their leadership posts.