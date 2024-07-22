Donate Now!
Florida Medicaid expansion measure raises $225,000 more

Posted on by Staff
Medicaid expansion sign
Sign at a Medicaid expansion rally. By Janelle Irwin / WMNF News (Oct. 2013).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A political committee leading efforts to pass a constitutional amendment in 2026 to expand Medicaid eligibility raised $225,179 in cash from July 6 through July 12, after raising slightly more than $250,000 the previous week, according to a newly filed finance report.

Almost all of the new money, $225,000, raised by the Florida Decides Healthcare committee came from the California-based Tides Foundation, the report posted on the state Division of Elections website shows.

Florida Decides Healthcare wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 2026 ballot that, in part, would require the state to “provide Medicaid coverage to individuals over age 18 and under age 65 whose incomes are at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level.”

That would be a higher income threshold than under current law.

The proposal comes after the Republican-controlled Legislature has repeatedly rejected calls over the past decade to expand eligibility for the health-care program.

