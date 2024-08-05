Donate Now!
Florida primary voters have already cast 650,000 mail-in ballots as early in-person voting starts

Posted on by Staff
Florida election recount
Vote-by-mail ballot dropoff sign in Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (Oct. 2018).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

More than 650,000 Floridians have voted by mail in the Aug. 20 primary elections, as early voting sites open this week.

Click here for information about elections, registering to vote and candidates

The state Division of Elections website Monday said 277,922 Republicans and 265,152 Democrats had returned vote-by-mail ballots to county elections supervisors.

Also, 98,078 unaffiliated voters and 9,360 third-party voters had cast ballots by mail.

Another 1.725 million vote-by-mail ballots had not been returned to supervisors.

Counties will be required to offer in-person early voting starting Saturday, but some counties began Monday.

As of June 30, Florida had just over 13.4 million registered voters.

That included 5,257,407 Republicans, 4,300,964 Democrats and 3,507,230 unaffiliated voters

