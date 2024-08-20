Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida’s Secretary of State expects Primary turnout of 20-25 percent

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Election sign Vote Voting
Vote signs outside a precinct at Gulfport City Hall. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News Aug 2024.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

After polls opened across Florida, Secretary of State Cord Byrd said Tuesday morning he expects turnout of 20 percent to 25 percent in the primary elections.

“We are at 15 percent right now,” Byrd told reporters. “We are probably expecting it to be about 20 to 25 percent, which is historically about where it would be with nothing pushing the ballot except for the local races.”

The primary is largely devoid of statewide races, though Republican and Democratic voters are casting ballots in a U.S. Senate race as incumbent Republican Rick Scott seeks a second term.

Nearly 1.33 million people had voted by mail, while 656,493 cast ballots at early-voting locations, according to data posted Tuesday morning on the state Division of Elections website.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. local time.

The state will start posting results at 8 p.m. Eastern time after polls close in parts of the Panhandle that are on Central time.

Tags

You may also like

Pasco County Supervisor of Elections “disappointed” at voter turnout so far

Listen: It’s primary election day in Florida, and one Supervisor...

National water quality month with Matt Rihs

Tanja and Anni discuss clean water in Tampa Bay during...

Gwen Henderson
Tampa City Councilwoman Gwen Henderson wants to preserve Black spaces, not just Black history

Tampa City Council member Gwen Henderson, is passionate about preserving...

stethoscope on money
Orlando Health bid to buy three more hospitals draws an objection

A real-estate firm has objected to a proposed $439 million...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The Bowling with the Dudes and Dudettes event was an absolute blast! A big shoutout to our lovely Development Director, @ShariAkram, for capturing some fantastic moments. The competition was fierce and everyone had a great time. Without further ado, here are the winners: 🏆 1st Place: Team Greaves Construction 🥈 2nd Place: Team King's Court 🎳 Individual Highest Score: Carl Vervisch (187) Check out the photos and feel free to share fun bowling photos of your own! #WMNF #Events #Community 🎉 Exciting News! 🎉 Big congratulations to Meghan for receiving the National Edward R. Murrow Award! 🎙️ For those who might not know, Meghan is our incredibly talented Assistant News Director here at WMNF 88.5 FM, and she’s also a proud recent graduate of the University of South Florida. 🐂💚 Let’s give Meghan a huge round of applause! 👏👏 Drop your congratulations in the comments below and help us celebrate this outstanding achievement! 🎊 Well done, Meghan! 🌟 #wmnfnewsteam #communityradio #wmnf #edwardrmurrowaward FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Tune in for the Fantastic Damon Fowler an American electric blues and blues rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter. All music noted that Throwback to an unforgettable visit from the incredibly talented @iammwiza It's been a while since we had the pleasure of hosting him in our studio, but those golden vocals remain fresh in our minds and continue to keep us grooving. If you're a fan of jazzy, smooth vibes, his music is a must-add to your playlist! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Tune in to WMNF for a 3 hour journey twisting in the dark thru the ghostly underworld of alternative music midnite till 3am on wmnf 88.5fm..!!! Follow MikeB for the playlist sneak peeks. #wmnf #music CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE to listen.
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Tuesday
Player position: