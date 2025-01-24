Florida Senate and House will convene Monday for Special Session

Aerial drone photo of the Florida State Capitol Building and museum. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF News circa 2023.

Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, and House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, said in a joint memo Friday that the Legislature will convene at 10:30 a.m. Monday in a special session called by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But Albritton and Perez, who have raised objections to the special session, did not detail how lawmakers will handle a series of issues that DeSantis wants them to address.

The memo, which was sent to lawmakers, noted that the Legislature is “constitutionally required” to convene after DeSantis called the session.

DeSantis, in part, wants lawmakers to make changes to help carry out President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Other issues he wants lawmakers to take up include making changes in the state ballot initiative process, providing hurricane assistance and addressing issues that have increased costs for condominium associations and residents.

But after DeSantis called the session, Albritton and Perez issued a Jan. 13 memo that described holding a special session as “premature” and pointed to the regular legislative session that will start March 4.

“Florida’s Constitution compels our attendance at a special session unilaterally called by the governor,” the Jan. 13 memo said. “However, the power to convene a special session also resides with the presiding officers. As the people’s elected representatives, the Legislature, not the governor, will decide when and what legislation we consider.”

As of mid-Friday morning, no bills had been filed for the special session, according to the Senate website.