Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Florida Senate will take up a revised bill to limit access to social media by kids

Posted on by Staff
Share
social media kids
Child using social media on a smart phone. by Prostock-Studio via iStock for WMNF News.

By Jim Saunders ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate on Friday made a procedural move that sets the stage for lawmakers next week to consider a revised proposal aimed at keeping children off social media.

House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and Gov. Ron DeSantis have been negotiating on the issue after DeSantis raised objections to a social-media bill (HB 1) that passed the House and Senate. The bill, a priority of Renner, includes trying to prevent minors under age 16 from creating accounts on at least some platforms.

DeSantis is expected to veto the bill. But the Senate’s procedural move would allow lawmakers to add a negotiated social-media proposal to a related bill (HB 3), which had been in a Senate committee, and pass it.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, said Friday morning that details of the proposal would become available later in the day. She said she expects the Senate to take up the issue Monday. If it passes the Senate, the proposal would go to the House for a final vote before the legislative session ends March 8.

“I know we all share a desire to protect children from content that is harmful. … There are differences for how to get there, but we all want to be part of the solution,” Passidomo told senators. “With HB 3 in our possession, we hold in our hands the opportunity to facilitate a potential solution to make sure this critical issue is addressed before the end of session.”

The procedural move involved removing HB 3 from the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee, which had not voted on it, and positioning it for consideration on the Senate floor.

The move ended days of speculation about how lawmakers would resolve the social-media issue. Renner acknowledged Wednesday that he and DeSantis were “looking at alternatives” to the bill that overwhelmingly passed the House and Senate.

DeSantis has raised questions about the measure’s constitutionality and whether it would infringe on parental rights. The bill was formally sent to him last Friday, giving him a week to decide whether to sign, veto or allow the measure to become law without his signature.

Along with preventing children under 16 from creating accounts on at least some social-media platforms, the bill would require platforms to terminate existing accounts that they know or have “reason to believe” are held by minors younger than 16 and allow parents to request that minors’ accounts be terminated.

The bill includes criteria for determining which platforms would be subject to the restrictions. The criteria would include issues related to algorithms, “addictive features” and allowing users to view the content or activities of other users.

Also, it would require platforms to use age verification before accounts are created, with the verifications also affecting adults.

Renner and other supporters of his bill say “addictive” social media harms the mental health of children and can be used by sexual predators to communicate with minors.

“It (social media) is a major existential threat to this generation and the coming generations,” Renner said Wednesday.

But critics have argued that parents should be able to decide whether children use social media. They have also cited court decisions that have blocked similar social-media laws in other states.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

pelican tampa bay st. pete kayak
St Pete has extended the date for their “Pulse Check” survey

City of St Petersburg has extended the date for residents...

AI
The Florida Legislature passes a bill for disclaimers on AI political ads; it now heads to the governor

Florida lawmakers passed a measure to require disclaimers on political...

homeowner's insurance
Private insurers get the okay to take Citizens Property Insurance policies in Florida

Florida regulators approved proposals by three private insurers to take...

The Scoop: Fri., March 1, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

“Identity politics” in teacher prep A controversial bill is close...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for a new episode Ft. Liquid Pennies the Neo-Psychedelic Rock quartet from St Petersburg, FL! Watch Live on Facebook or Listen on 88.5 on your Radio Dial! WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK OR CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf It's time for a very special #ThrowbackThursday ft the talented @TheWarandTreaty. We love this duo and still remember receiving this awesome signed poster from them back in 2018. Who loves this band? Comment below! #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Our Spring Fund Drive is going strong and every donation gets us closer to our goal! We thrive and grow in our community because of you the listener. Your kind words and support mean everything! So here's to our growing WMNF Family! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #bestlistenersever #wmnf #Music #communityradio 🎉Huge shoutout to our incredible listeners for making the WMNF Fund Drive Finale a success! 🙏Your support means the world to us. 💚But it's not too late to donate - join the love train and help us reach our goal! 🚂 Let's keep the momentum going! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #WMNFFundDrive #Grateful #FeelingTheLove The SPRING FUND DRIVE memories keep coming and our inspiration is YOU our amazing listeners! Every Donation, Every Like, Every interaction with you makes us better! Let's get to our goal so we can do keep the fun going! #wmnf #funddrive #donate
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Ultrasounds Radio Show with Eluv
Player position: