Florida and South Korea sign an agreement to share research on algae blooms

Posted on by Staff
Algae bloom in Lake Okeechobee
Algae bloom in Lake Okeechobee. Courtesy of Jacqui Thurlow-Lippisch (24 June 2018).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on Friday announced that Florida and South Korea’s National Institute of Environmental Research have reached an agreement aimed at trying to curb algae blooms.

The agreement, known as a memorandum of understanding, is expected to last five years.

It is designed, in part, to allow Florida and South Korea to exchange research about algae blooms, which have plagued waters in some parts of Florida in recent years.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton signed the agreement May 7.

Hanseung Kum, president of the National Institute of Environmental Research, had signed it earlier.

