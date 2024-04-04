Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida Supreme Court allows recreational marijuana on the 2024 ballot; then donations spike

Posted on by Staff
Share
pot plants
Cannabis plants from a marijuana grow house. By Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (May 2011).

Backroom Briefing: Giving Some Green; Weekly political notes from The News Service of Florida
By Dara Kam and Jim Turner ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — The state Supreme Court’s ruling this week that will give voters a chance to decide whether to allow recreational marijuana sparked a flurry of contributions to the Smart & Safe Florida political committee that’s backing the proposal.

Trulieve, the state’s largest medical marijuana operator, pumped $40 million into the committee before the Supreme Court ruled Monday that the measure met constitutional muster. The Trulieve money went primarily toward collecting needed petition signatures.

The court’s 5-2 opinion gave the go-ahead for the measure to appear as Amendment 3 on the November ballot, and more medical marijuana operators are jumping on board the recreational weed train.

Smart & Safe Florida announced Wednesday it had collected another $15 million to kick off the next phase of the pro-pot campaign.

“We are not only pleased that the court has agreed to move this initiative forward, but we are also thrilled to announce a strong alliance of committed donors to the effort,” Smart & Safe Florida Chairman David Bellamy, of the musical group The Bellamy Brothers, said in a statement.

The committee faces a deadline next week for filing a finance report showing contributions through March 31. So if the additional money came in after the Supreme Court ruling, it could be a while before details emerge about exactly who gave what, and how much they gave.

But a Smart & Safe Florida news release said reports “will soon show a broad group of companies” are giving some green for the effort, including medical-marijuana operators Verano Holdings Corp., Curaleaf Holdings, Inc, AYR Wellness, Inc., Cresco Labs. Inc., Green Thumb Industries, Inc., and INSA, Inc.

In a separate news release, Verano — the state’s second-largest medical marijuana company — declared its support for the effort.

“Verano and Florida’s constituents are primed to benefit should Amendment 3 pass this November. As one of the nation’s leading cannabis companies with operations in 13 states, 138 dispensaries and 14 cultivation and production facilities, Verano has deep experience transitioning from medical to adult use, most recently in Maryland (July ’23) and Connecticut (January ’23),” the company’s release said.

As with other proposed constitutional changes, Amendment 3 would require 60 percent voter approval for passage — an expensive and difficult hurdle for many ballot initiatives. The Smart & Safe Florida committee had spent all of the $40 million contributed by Trulieve as of Dec. 31, the last publicly available finance information.

“We have come a long way, but our work has only just begun,” the committee’s news release said.

BOOK GIVEAWAY — BELIEVE IT OR NOT

Orlando-based Ripley Entertainment has started to ship books to about 17,500 Floridians, its reaction to three of its titles being among more than 1,600 publications flagged for potential removal from school shelves in Escambia County.

“We feel strongly that books are magical portals to different worlds and ideas,” Ripley Entertainment said in a letter to people who requested free copies of the company’s books. “They help us learn about new places, understand different people, and even imagine things we’ve never thought of before. In a world where knowledge is power and reading is its conduit, we thank you for joining us in sticking up for intellectual freedoms.”

The letter also offered a 50 percent discount to pre-order the company’s next title: “Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Dare to Discover.”

The freebie offer came after the Legislature this year tried to clear up a 2022 law that allowed increased public scrutiny of school library books and classroom materials. Lawmakers passed a bill (HB 1285) that aims to limit school library book objections from people who don’t have children in schools.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not formally received the bill, has called allegations of book banning a “hoax.” But he has simultaneously lashed out at some Floridians for having “abused” the process of filing objections to school materials.

WANT A FRIEND? GET A DOG

Three homeless dogs were showcased last week as people arrived for a meeting of DeSantis and the state Cabinet.

The scene was somewhat reminiscent of when Pam Bondi served as attorney general and the Cabinet met more frequently.

Bondi often opened meetings by hoisting a shelter pooch in her arms, regardless of its weight and size, and would walk around the room in her high heels in search of a potential owner.

State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he decided to bring the dog display back after first dismissing one of his son’s pre-Christmas requests for a holiday pet. A day after the denial, Patronis said he was at the Capitol where he encountered Humane Society of Florida’s state director Kate MacFall, who was showcasing an adoption dog.

Patronis eventually brought home the dog named Bruce.

DeSantis’ family also adopted a terrier and lab mix named Liberty this year, and DeSantis said a pet adoption event is being planned for the governor’s mansion in the next couple of months.

“My kids are happy,” DeSantis said. “Although I ended up doing all the work with the dog. But that’s fine.”

SOCIAL MEDIA POST OF THE WEEK

“Feel the need to be consistent here — for as long as I can remember, I’ve heard that an amendment would impact ballot choice in races up the ballot. It hasn’t happened yet. Maybe this is the time it happens. But it is up to candidates to make the connection.” — Steve Schale (@steveschale), a Democratic political consultant and lobbyist, amid speculation that an abortion-rights ballot proposal could help Democratic candidates.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Hillsborough County faith leaders call for reduced penalties for some driving misdemeanors

Listen: Each year, thousands face misdemeanor cases related to driver’s...

The Scoop: Thu., April 4, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Hillsborough tax The Hillsborough County Commission voted to continue on...

John Passidomo, the husband of the Florida Senate President, dies after a fall

John Passidomo, the husband of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, died...

calculator and pen
Florida targets challenges to its financial disclosure law

Florida wants judges to toss out challenges to the law...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Our Tropical Heatwave Artist Spotlight Continues with Wahh World Fusion Band “‘Best of the Bay’ 2016 winner WAHH World Fusion Band is a unique ‘East Meets West’ World Fusion Band. WAHH! has all original music that features contemporary style Music with Indian and Eastern Influences. Uniquely captivating and fully dynamic ‘Vocal Percussion’ and Indian Raga flavors weave with Rock, Jazz, and Funk Music to create our unique and one-of-a-kind sound. In India, “Wahh” means ‘inner joy and deep appreciation from the heart’ – or ‘wow’… The band leader, Shankh Lahiri, brought this inner joy of Music from India to the West – with a vision to bridge musical cultures and bring diverse audiences together under a creative new sound.” –WAHH World Fusion Band #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! NEXT UP ON THE TROPICAL HEATWAVE ARTIST SERIES: Soul Purpose IV a Five piece band from Sarasota Florida – Roots, rock and reggae. Influenced by the dichotomy of living in paradise and going through hell. Their “soul purpose” cannot be satisfied through one genre. – gotonight.com CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! Feast your eyes on our Amazing Tropical Heatwave Sponsors! Coming to the Cuban Club, Ybor City on Saturday, May 4th, 2024. Tickets are on sale NOW ($40 Advanced – $50 on the day of the show) We’ll see you there! CLICK HERE==> https://link.wmnf.org/THW24 to grab your ticket as a gift for someone or YOURSELF and be sure to follow our AMAZING Sponsors tagged on this post! Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 6pm and goes up until 1am!! TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Ajeva a funk/rock band from St. Petersburg, FL! Get ready for epic melodies and distinctive vocals that pair perfectly with their deep grooves. You don't want to miss this show! Watch live on Facebook or tune in at 88.5 on the radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Audio After Hours
Player position: