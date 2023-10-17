Florida taxpayers paid $4 million for evacuation flights out of Israel

Airplane in flight. By murat4art via iStock for WMNF News.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said the state spent an estimated $4 million to help transport about 270 Americans over the weekend from Israel.

“All in all, we’re probably sitting right around $4 million on that particular flight with all of the services, hotel stays, rental cars — anything that we had to get to help the people get back to their homes,” Guthrie said in an interview with News Nation.

Florida paid for the aircraft used by the veterans-led non-profit Project Dynamo to evacuate Americans amid a war that began when Hamas attacked Israel.

Project Dynamo planned trips even before Florida said it would pay for some.

The state’s evacuation efforts came as U.S. State Department-organized charter flights have been taking Americans from Israel to Greece.

Federal officials were trying to link the evacuees to connecting flights to America.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office announced the arrival of the state’s first group of evacuees late Sunday into Tampa.

An executive order issued by DeSantis last week directed the Division of Emergency Management to draw money from the state’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund for rescue operations and to move supplies into Israel.

The fund received $500 million in this year’s state budget.

Florida did not evacuate Americans from the Gaza Strip.

©2023 The News Service of Florida