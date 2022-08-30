Florida teachers face issues like staffing shortages, cost of living and restrictive new state laws

Share this:

On WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe for August 30, 2022, our guest will be Nancy Velardi, the president of the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association, the union representing Pinellas teachers.

Education concerns in Florida

We’ll talk about a range of issues including how new education laws – like Don’t Say Gay and STOP Woke – are impacting schools.

Florida is facing a teacher shortage. We’ll hear how Pinellas teachers are dealing with that and about contract negotiations and how hard it is for teachers to make ends meet.

Schools and the 2022 race for Governor in Florida

Education is sure to be a major issue in the race for Florida Governor. The incumbent, Ron DeSantis has implemented restrictions on teachers in the name of “parents’ rights.”

Democratic nominee Charlie Crist recently selected as his running mate a teachers’ union president: Miami-Dade’s Karla Hernandez-Mats.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

WMNF’s Tuesday Café airs weekly beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

Also on Tuesday’s show

On the show, we’ll hear a report from WMNF’s McKenna Schueler about how teachers are struggling to afford to live in the communities in which they teach.

In addition, on the program, we’ll hear from abortion providers and women’s rights advocates about a new legal challenge to Florida’s fifteen-week ban on abortions.

That’s all coming up at 10:06 a.m. ET on WMNF’s Tuesday Café with Seán Kinane.