Floridians may see impacts of Trump’s slew of executive orders

President Donald Trump signed a slew of executive orders in his first day in his new administration

Here’s a snapshot of two that could impact some Floridians.

Trump reversed former President Biden’s executive order to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

It had protections for Medicare and Medicaid enrollees, with one initiative capping certain general drug prices at 2 dollars.

AARP declined to comment on Trump’s order, but they did emphasize out-of-pocket prescription drug caps for Medicare Part D enrollees will stay the same. .

Trump also signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.

Within 30 days of the order, federal offices must ensure all federal references to the Gulf reflect the new name.

Pinellas County’s Tourism organization, Visit St. Pete Clearwater, touts the city’s beaches on a national and international scale.

A representative from the organization declined an interview, calling discussion on the change “speculative” and “hypothetical”.