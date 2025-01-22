Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Floridians may see impacts of Trump’s slew of executive orders

Posted on January 22, 2025 • by Chris Young
Share
Donald Trump by WMNF
Donald Trump in Tampa. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (2016).

Listen:

President Donald Trump signed a slew of executive orders in his first day in his new administration

Here’s a snapshot of two that could impact some Floridians. 

Trump reversed former President Biden’s executive order to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

It had protections for Medicare and Medicaid enrollees, with one initiative capping certain general drug prices at 2 dollars. 

AARP declined to comment on Trump’s order, but they did emphasize out-of-pocket prescription drug caps for Medicare Part D enrollees will stay the same. .

Trump also signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America. 

Within 30 days of the order, federal offices must ensure all federal references to the Gulf reflect the new name.  

Pinellas County’s Tourism organization, Visit St. Pete Clearwater, touts the city’s beaches on a national and international scale. 

A representative from the organization declined an interview, calling discussion on the change “speculative” and “hypothetical”.

 

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Talking Animals: Veteran veterinarian recounts her evolution from conventional training to practicing holistic medicine

Dr. Marcie Fallek–a veteran veterinarian and author of the memoir,...

Salvaging beautiful buildings with Mike Whiteside (Black Dog Salvage)

Join Anni while she discusses salvaging beautiful buildings with Mike...

"No Uterus? No Opinion!!" sign
In St. Pete supporters of reproductive freedom rally despite the cold

Pinellas NOW and other groups organized the rally on the...

The Scoop: The Scoop: Wed. Jan. 22, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF The Scoop:

Pinellas County elementary school programs to get a makeover A...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latino54
Player position: