New Medicare drug price cap goes into effect this year. Here’s what to know.

By merznatalia via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

Some Medicare enrollees will see thousands in savings as a new cap on prescription drugs goes into effect this year.

Starting in the New Year, Medicare Part D enrollees’ out-of-pocket spending on prescription drugs now caps at $2,000.

In 2024, some Part D coverage participants had out-of-pocket drug costs capped around $3500.

Leigh Purvis is with AARP.

“The fact that this new two thousand dollars out of pocket cap now exists is going to help a lot of people who unfortunately were facing tough choices between paying for their prescription drugs and paying for other important, things like their food or their rent ” Purvis told WMNF.

According to Health Insurance dot org, about 1 point 4 million Floridians are enrolled in Medicare Part D.

The new provision comes from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

A-A-R-P’s Leigh Purvis say the provision received bipartisan support.

“There are very few things that do these days, but we’re talking about 90% of the public approves of efforts to reduce prescription drug prices and out-of-pocket costs.” Purvis said.