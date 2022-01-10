A new COVID-19 testing site opens in the Brandon area

Share this:

New COVID-19 testing site at HCC Brandon

Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center announced on Saturday that the county has opened its third free COVID-19 testing site. this one is at Hillsborough Community College Brandon campus.

The new location opened Monday at 10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa, FL 33619. It is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru site. No appointments are needed.

According to a press release from the county, “The entrance for the Hillsborough Community College Brandon campus COVID-19 testing site is off East Columbus Drive. Visitors will not be able to access the testing site by using Nancy Watkins Drive. Only the East Columbus Drive entrance offers access to the testing site.”

Note, on Monday testing at HCC Brandon reached capacity:

The HCC Brandon testing site has reached capacity for the day and will no longer be accepting residents at the site.



Visit https://t.co/Rj6hcUwNCp for information on all County-supported sites and other locations offering testing, vaccinations, and antibody therapy treatment. https://t.co/wmVRUWhVzQ — Hillsborough County (@HillsboroughFL) January 10, 2022

Other testing locations are listed below (from a previous WMNF article)

Because of high demand, high COVID-19 transmission rates and climbing coronavirus positivity rates, several COVID-19 testing sites are now open in the Tampa Bay area.

Hillsborough County COVID-19 testing

The COVID-19 transmission level in Hillsborough is “high” and as of Dec. 28 the rate of positive coronavirus tests is 13.6%, according to the county COVID-19 dashboard.

New testing site: Progress Village Park

The Progress Village Park site at 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619 is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week for residents who want a COVID test. No appointments are needed.

West Tampa Community Resource Center still open

The county says its West Tampa Community Resource Center, located at 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607 is still open. Residents can get COVID-19 testing, vaccinations & booster shots and monoclonal antibody therapy from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. seven days a week.

COVID-19 testing is free

The county points out that COVID-19 testing is free. “Proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the COVID-19 test. People without medical insurance will still be tested for free,” according to a news release.

Other locations to get tested for COVID-19

There are several other places in Hillsborough County and other counties to get tested. That includes local pharmacies.

The Hillsborough County testing information site has more about COVID-19 testing sites.

City of Tampa COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 testing site opens at Al Barnes Park in Tampa

The City of Tampa announced that it has opened an additional testing site at Al Barnes Park in Tampa “to help with the demand for COVID-19 testing. This convenient and free drive-through testing site will allow people to stay in their cars throughout the testing process.”

The Al Barnes Park testing site is open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., until further notice.

The city said, “people will be able to access the Al Barnes testing site by driving east on 21st Avenue, turning right and driving south on N. 32nd Street and turning right again onto E. 18th Avenue, where there will be a dedicated lane to enter the park.”

Walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Al Lopez Park

The City released testing numbers for New Year’s weekend. It said Tuesday the “average wait time is now around 45 minutes for Al Lopez Testing Site. ” More than 5,500 people were tested over the weekend:

• 12/31 – 1,406 people

• 1/1 – 2,085 people

• 1/2 – 2,033 people

The City of Tampa said in a news release that both “PCR and Rapid Antigen tests are available at Al Lopez and Al Barnes. Testing is free of cost and no insurance is required.” Appointments are not required, but the city suggests pre-registering on the City of Tampa’s website.

Tampa testing sites may have to close early

The city said Tuesday that “Due to high demand, the COVID-19 testing sites at Al Lopez and Al Barnes Parks may need to close the lines early on some days to ensure everyone receives service prior to closing at 7 p.m. However, people looking to be tested are encouraged to check with City of Tampa social media channels for regular updates on wait times, delays and closures.”



Pinellas County COVID-19 testing

New COVID-19 testing site in Largo

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County announced that it has opened a new testing site becuase the number of positive COVID-19 cases has gone up.

“The new COVID-19 testing site is located at 7150 114th Ave. in Largo. Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.” No appointment is needed.

Center for Health Equity in St. Petersburg COVID-19 testing site

“The Center for Health Equity in St. Petersburg … offers testing from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.”

“Both rapid and PCR tests for COVID-19 are offered at no cost at these locations. Proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the test. Those without medical insurance will still be tested at no cost.

“The test sites are operated and managed by CDR Maguire, not the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas). For information about these CDR Maguire test sites, call (850) 583-2419.”

COVID-19 testing from private groups

There are also CVS, Walgreens and urgent care clinics providing testing in Pinellas. They are listed on the Pinellas County site at covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.

Where to get COVID-19 vaccinations

To find all locations where vaccines are provided near you, go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ or call (800) 232-0233.