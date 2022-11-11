Free Health and Nutrition Expo scheduled for next Saturday

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/NEWS_HealthExpoV.wav
There is a free health and nutrition expo coming next Saturday, in Manatee County. There will be a variety of screenings. The Annual Free Health and Nutrition Expo will be presented by MCR Health. It will take place November 19th, from 10am to 2pm at the Bradenton Riverwalk’s Rossi Park. According to a press release from the sponsor, MCR Health this event is intended to educate and encourage the community to make healthier choices. The screenings include dental, vision, blood pressure, and blood sugar. At the event there will be books, nutrition info, cooking demonstrations and more. MCR Health is a private, not-for-profit medical group that provides family practice, pediatrics, OB/GYN, behavioral health, vision, dental and many other services. They have over 50 healthcare centers, 3 mobile units, and 19 pharmacies.