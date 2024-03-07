Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

From Tampa to Gaza: Stories of Solidarity and Struggle

Posted on by Ahmed Bedier
Share

In this compelling episode of True Talk, host Ahmed Bedier speaks with two Tampa Bay area women standing up to help Gaza in their own unique ways. They represent a part of the growing national community of Americans standing with Palestine and opposing Israel’s occupation and genocide in Gaza.

First, we hear from Rana Mahmoud, a nurse who recently spent two weeks in Gaza on a medical mission, providing urgent care under the most dire conditions. Following Rana, Megan Amer shares her story; she is a political activist working in the Tampa Bay area to rally support for Palestine, aiming to secure a ceasefire and bring attention to the humanitarian crisis.

Rana’s eyewitness testimony sheds light on the harsh realities faced by those living in Gaza amidst the conflict, including the dire scarcity of medical supplies and the critical need for chronic disease medication, wound care, and comprehensive support for the countless injured. Her account is a poignant reminder of the human toll of the conflict and the urgent need for international attention and aid.

Megan’s activism highlights the importance of community mobilization and political pressure in bringing about change. Through her efforts, she exemplifies how individuals can use their voices and resources to advocate for justice and peace, reinforcing the idea that support for Palestine and Gaza is diverse and comes in many forms.

This episode emphasizes that the dedication of individuals like Rana and Megan is commendable and serves as an inspiring example for others to follow. It showcases the variety of ways people are helping, from providing direct medical assistance to engaging in political activism, and underscores the broad spectrum of Americans from all backgrounds advocating for a free Palestine and speaking out against the genocide in Gaza.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Unraveling Daylight Savings and Health Mysteries with Dr. Fred Harvey

In this episode of the Healthy Steps Show, Dr. Harvey...

social media
Group urges DeSantis to veto Florida’s bill to keep kids off social media

A tech-industry group Thursday quickly urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to...

Tracie Davis
Tracie Davis of Jacksonville is slated to lead Senate Democrats in Florida

Sen. Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville, is slated to become the Florida...

The Scoop WMNF
The Scoop: Thu., March 7, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

A proposed passenger train route from Chicago to Miami would...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉🌟Celebrate International Women's Day with WMNF!🌟🎉 On March 8, 2024, WMNF Community Radio is set to commemorate International Women’s Day with a spectacular lineup of empowering and diverse programming. CLICK FOR INFO! 💃🎶📻 #InternationalWomensDay #EmpowerWomen https://link.wmnf.org/IntlWomensDay #wmnf 🎬 It's Oscar weekend and we're ready to roll out the red carpet! Tune in to Community Radio WMNF for Saturday at the Movies, featuring music from recent and classic films 🎶🍿 Get ready for a cinematic journey starting at 6 AM! 🎥🎶🤩 #OscarWeekend #FilmMusic #WMNF #SaturdayAtTheMovies CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 📸 VENUS MAJOR on Unsplash With a naturally expressive voice that has drawn comparisons to greats like Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald, Texas, based singer/songwriter, Ruthie Foster has a wide pallet of American song, forms, gospel and blues to jazz and soul, and her live performances are powerfully transfiguring. Graced by numerous accolades & awards, including last years, 2023, blues music award winner for contemporary, blues, female artist of the year. Ruthie‘s upcoming performance at tropical heat wave is highly anticipated, and soulfully healing. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS #thw24 #wmnfevents #Livemusic It's time for the WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE GET TO KNOW THE BAND SERIES! FIRST UP The Record Company a Grammy-nominated American rock band from Los Angeles! A recent review of their 4th album by Rock and Blues Muse gives a little insight on their sound. TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for a new episode Ft. Liquid Pennies the Neo-Psychedelic Rock quartet from St Petersburg, FL! Watch Live on Facebook or Listen on 88.5 on your Radio Dial! WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK OR CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday
Player position: