Get your hurricane disaster kit ready for this season

Be prepared this season in case a hurricane or tropical storm affects your area. Satellite image of Hurricane Irma strengthening to a category 5 storm provided by NASA for WMNF News (2024).

This hurricane season is forecast to be one of the busiest yet.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts above-normal hurricane activity for the Atlantic season which spans June 1 – Nov. 30.

State officials recommend getting your disaster supply kit ready ahead of the season to be prepared in case a storm hits your area.

Below is a list of items included on the disaster kit checklist provided by the Florida Disaster website.

General:

Two week supply of medication, regularly used medical supplies, and a list of allergies

List of style, serial number, and manufacturer information of required medical devices

Batteries

Flashlights (Don’t use candles)

NOAA Weather Radio (Battery operated or hand cranked)

Cash

Cell phone chargers

books, games, puzzles, or activities for children

Phone Numbers:

List of important phone numbers including: county emergency management office, evacuation sites, doctors, banks, schools, veterinarians, out-of-town contacts, friends, and family

Clothing:

Rain gear: jackets, hats, umbrellas, rain boots

Sturdy shoes or boots and work gloves

First Aid:

First aid manual

Sterile adhesive bandages of different sizes

Sterile gauze pads

Hypoallergenic adhesive tape

Triangular bandages

Scissors

Tweezers

Sewing needle

Moistened towelettes

Antiseptic

Disinfectant wipes

Hand sanitizer

Thermometer

Tube of petroleum jelly

Safety pins

Soap

Latex gloves

Sunscreen

Aspirin or other pain relievers

Anti-diarrheal medicine

Antacids

Laxatives

Cotton balls

Q-tips

Important Documents: (keep these items in water proof container)

Insurance cards

Medical records

Banking information

Credit card numbers

Copies of social security cards

Copies of birth certificates and marriage certificates

Other personal documents

Set of car, house, and office keys

Service animal I.D., vet records, and proof of ownership

Information about where you receive medication, the name of the drug, and dosage

Copy of Will

Pet Care:

7-day supply of pet food and water with bowls

Proper identification

Medical records/microchip information

Carrier or cage

Muzzle and leash

Pet medications

Supplies for service animals

Food and Water:

7-day supply of nonperishable packaged or canned foods and beverages, snack foods, juices, baby food, and any special dietary items

Water (1 gallon per person per day)

Non-electric can opener

Paper plates

Napkins

Plastic cups

Utensils

Special Needs Items:

Any special items for infants, small children, the elderly, and family members with disabilities

NOAA is forecasting between 17 to 25 named storms. Of those, up to 13 are forecast to be hurricanes, including four to seven major hurricanes.