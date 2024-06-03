Get your hurricane disaster kit ready for this season

This hurricane season is forecast to be one of the busiest yet.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts above-normal hurricane activity for the Atlantic season which spans June 1 – Nov. 30.
State officials recommend getting your disaster supply kit ready ahead of the season to be prepared in case a storm hits your area.
Below is a list of items included on the disaster kit checklist provided by the Florida Disaster website.
General:
- Two week supply of medication, regularly used medical supplies, and a list of allergies
- List of style, serial number, and manufacturer information of required medical devices
- Batteries
- Flashlights (Don’t use candles)
- NOAA Weather Radio (Battery operated or hand cranked)
- Cash
- Cell phone chargers
- books, games, puzzles, or activities for children
Phone Numbers:
- List of important phone numbers including: county emergency management office, evacuation sites, doctors, banks, schools, veterinarians, out-of-town contacts, friends, and family
Clothing:
- Rain gear: jackets, hats, umbrellas, rain boots
- Sturdy shoes or boots and work gloves
First Aid:
- First aid manual
- Sterile adhesive bandages of different sizes
- Sterile gauze pads
- Hypoallergenic adhesive tape
- Triangular bandages
- Scissors
- Tweezers
- Sewing needle
- Moistened towelettes
- Antiseptic
- Disinfectant wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Thermometer
- Tube of petroleum jelly
- Safety pins
- Soap
- Latex gloves
- Sunscreen
- Aspirin or other pain relievers
- Anti-diarrheal medicine
- Antacids
- Laxatives
- Cotton balls
- Q-tips
Important Documents: (keep these items in water proof container)
- Insurance cards
- Medical records
- Banking information
- Credit card numbers
- Copies of social security cards
- Copies of birth certificates and marriage certificates
- Other personal documents
- Set of car, house, and office keys
- Service animal I.D., vet records, and proof of ownership
- Information about where you receive medication, the name of the drug, and dosage
- Copy of Will
Pet Care:
- 7-day supply of pet food and water with bowls
- Proper identification
- Medical records/microchip information
- Carrier or cage
- Muzzle and leash
- Pet medications
- Supplies for service animals
Food and Water:
- 7-day supply of nonperishable packaged or canned foods and beverages, snack foods, juices, baby food, and any special dietary items
- Water (1 gallon per person per day)
- Non-electric can opener
- Paper plates
- Napkins
- Plastic cups
- Utensils
Special Needs Items:
- Any special items for infants, small children, the elderly, and family members with disabilities
NOAA is forecasting between 17 to 25 named storms. Of those, up to 13 are forecast to be hurricanes, including four to seven major hurricanes.
The infographic shows this hurricane season’s outlook with the probability and numbers of named storms from NOAA’s 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook. Photo provided by NOAA for WMNF News (2024).