Gov. DeSantis introduces a program to help communities in need

Governor DeSantis at press conference

Hurricane Debby hit parts of Florida harder than others. Sarasota County is still recovering from flooding.

Governor Ron DeSantis introduced a new program called Hope Florida to help communities in need at a press conference on Wednesday.

The governor said dependency on the government is not going to help people, and this program aims to curb that.

“Hope Florida sought to do is to recognize we have all these resources throughout our communities, our churches, our charities, individual volunteers, businesses that want to help that we can tap into,” DeSantis said. “So rather than think government being that silo, let’s use government as a way to connect people in need to all these great resources throughout our community.”

Hope Florida will help with recovery efforts in the future by providing residents with the resources needed to get back on their feet after a storm.

“With today’s launch of Activate Hope, we can now bring Hope Florida directly to a community in exceptional need—like those dealing with the impacts of a storm,” First Lady Casey DeSantis said.

There is a new toll-free Hope Line at 833-Get-HOPE that is active for Floridians to call who are in need.

