Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Gov. signs a bill to use gambling money for Florida’s environment

Posted on by Staff
Share
Seminole gambling
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. By JillianCain via iStock for WMNF.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that will lead to using gambling money for environmental projects.

The bill (SB 1638), which includes $536 million for next fiscal year, will provide money annually for such things as buying and maintaining land in a state wildlife corridor, removing invasive species and converting properties from using septic tanks to sewer systems.

“It’s one in a series of landmark efforts that we’ve done over these last five-plus years to conserve Florida’s natural resources and to restore some of the great treasures that this state has, such as our Florida Everglades,” DeSantis said at a bill-signing event in Davie.

Much of the money will come from a 2021 gambling deal that the state reached with the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

The deal, known as a “compact,” allows the tribe to offer online sports betting statewide and provide games such as craps at its casinos.

In exchange, the tribe pledged to pay $2.5 billion to the state over the first five years — and possibly billions of dollars more through the three-decade pact.

“I think that the state and the tribe have worked together because we’re not going anywhere,” Seminole Tribe Chair Marcellus Osceola. “The tribe is always going to be part of the state. This is our home. This is where we grew up. This is where we’ll be buried.”

The compact money next fiscal year is expected to provide $100 million for land acquisition, $150 million for flood control and $96 million for land management, with the money spread to the Department of Environmental Protection, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The money is considered a supplement to a voter-approved 2014 constitutional amendment that requires a portion of money collected through documentary-stamp taxes on real-estate transactions to go toward conservation efforts for 20 years.

Lawmakers in recent years have earmarked the documentary-stamp tax money for numerous projects, such as sending about $200 million a year to the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, $50 million to the state’s natural springs and $50 million to the Lake Okeechobee Watershed Restoration Project.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

passports
The Pinellas Clerk’s Office is hosting an annual Passport Day Event

The Pinellas Clerk’s Office is hosting an upcoming annual Passport...

The Scoop: Fri., April 5, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Beach water quality advisory The Florida Department of Health in...

Florida Capitol
Englewood Democrat Tony Dunbar files to run for a State House seat in Charlotte and Sarasota counties

The Florida HD 75 seat is open because House Majority...

SCOTUS protest
Ron DeSantis blasts Florida’s pot and abortion ballot questions

One would enshrine abortion rights in the Florida constitution and...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Our Tropical Heatwave Artist Spotlight Continues with Wahh World Fusion Band “‘Best of the Bay’ 2016 winner WAHH World Fusion Band is a unique ‘East Meets West’ World Fusion Band. WAHH! has all original music that features contemporary style Music with Indian and Eastern Influences. Uniquely captivating and fully dynamic ‘Vocal Percussion’ and Indian Raga flavors weave with Rock, Jazz, and Funk Music to create our unique and one-of-a-kind sound. In India, “Wahh” means ‘inner joy and deep appreciation from the heart’ – or ‘wow’… The band leader, Shankh Lahiri, brought this inner joy of Music from India to the West – with a vision to bridge musical cultures and bring diverse audiences together under a creative new sound.” –WAHH World Fusion Band #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! NEXT UP ON THE TROPICAL HEATWAVE ARTIST SERIES: Soul Purpose IV a Five piece band from Sarasota Florida – Roots, rock and reggae. Influenced by the dichotomy of living in paradise and going through hell. Their “soul purpose” cannot be satisfied through one genre. – gotonight.com CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! Feast your eyes on our Amazing Tropical Heatwave Sponsors! Coming to the Cuban Club, Ybor City on Saturday, May 4th, 2024. Tickets are on sale NOW ($40 Advanced – $50 on the day of the show) We’ll see you there! CLICK HERE==> https://link.wmnf.org/THW24 to grab your ticket as a gift for someone or YOURSELF and be sure to follow our AMAZING Sponsors tagged on this post! Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 6pm and goes up until 1am!! TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Ajeva a funk/rock band from St. Petersburg, FL! Get ready for epic melodies and distinctive vocals that pair perfectly with their deep grooves. You don't want to miss this show! Watch live on Facebook or tune in at 88.5 on the radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Skinny
Player position: