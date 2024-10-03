Donate Now!
Gulfport is still cleaning up and sharing resources after Hurricane Helene

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Gulfport Tiki Bar
The Tiki Bar and Grill in Gulfport, Florida was damaged by storm surge from Hurricane Helene. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News 3 Oct 2024.

Some downtown Gulfport streets are closed, people’s belongings are piled on curbs several blocks from the water, bars are gutted and a sailboat sits grounded on a sidewalk; the waterfront business and residential district in Gulfport — in south Pinellas County — got considerable damage from storm surge a week ago during Hurricane Helene.

Debbie Amos owns the Tiki Bar and Grill with her husband. It’s along the waterfront, across from sand volleyball courts and the beach. They own the business, but lease the building, which has visible damage from what she estimates was more than four feet of water.

“The structures are — most of them, anyway — are still standing. But everything on the waterfront here is completely damaged or a loss going in a few blocks from Shore [Boulevard S.], probably up a good four to five blocks, I think,” she said. “This whole waterfront area is flooded, damaged piles and piles of debris and people’s lives out on the curbs. And, yeah, it’s, it’s pretty surreal, you know? It’s what you see on TV, you know?”

Amos says she doesn’t know when the Tiki Bar and Grill will be able to reopen.

Tiki Bar Gulfport
Volunteers help clean up the Tiki Bar and Grill in Gulfport, Florida, which was damaged by storm surge from Hurricane Helene. Debbie Amos is in blue. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News 3 Oct 2024.

“Just cleaning up, trying to decide what we’re keeping, what we’re not, what can be salvaged or not. We have great, great volunteers here. It’s amazing how everyone’s helping and stopping by for food and supplies and giving donations. But we’re just trying to get through what we should focus on. Get ready for pickup, things like that,” Amos said.

She thinks that the water level inside the Tiki Bar and Grill “probably settled at about four feet, but it was much higher than that. I think when it came through.”

Amos and some volunteers were cleaning out the devastation at the restaurant Thursday morning when volunteers delivered supplies. They come from an ad hoc hub at the Catherine Hickman Theater, which is about six blocks inland and mostly avoided hurricane damage.

Gulfport food distribution
A food and supplies distribution hub at the Catherine Hickman Theater in Gulfport after Hurricane Helene. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News 3 Oct 2024.

The hub is a partnership between The City of Gulfport, the Gulfport Senior Center and the Gulfport Merchants Chamber.

Kelli Garcia is with the Gulfport Merchants Chamber board of directors and said they are still accepting and distributing donations like, “water, cleaning supplies, food, personal care items. That’s really all we’ve been trying to accept. And as quickly as it comes in, we send it back out.” Garcia added, “the first few days, we had a lot of residents coming to get it, and now we’re taking what we’re doing now is loading up and taking it to parts of our community that can’t get to us that need the help. About 25% of homes in Gulfport were damaged from the storm, so we are focusing heavily on businesses that were impacted and personal homes that were impacted.”

Garcia says that through Saturday, they are accepting water, food and cleaning supplies. A list of items and how you can help or how you can ask for help is on the website VisitGulfportFlorida.com.

“A lot of people really want to have fresh fruit or fresh vegetables available for a snack. Because this is truly what do you need for a few days to get people through the hardest part? We’re also accepting bleach, paper towels, masks and gloves are huge, as people are cleaning out their homes. Buckets, things that are useful for cleaning your house and then things that are useful for maintaining your own health. So first aid kits, shampoo, deodorant, personal hygiene,” Garcia said.

There is also a food truck sponsored by World Central Kitchen handing out meals.

John Prine's house
John Prine’s house in Gulfport had construction sounds inside and belongings on the curb after the destruction wrought by Hurricane Helene. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News 3 Oct 2024.

The family of the late musician John Prine owns a house about a block from the Gulfport waterfront. On Thursday morning there were damaged belongings stacked at the curb and the sounds of construction coming from the inside. The family foundation, The Hello In There Foundation, is raising funds for Hurricane Helene relief in Gulfport and elsewhere.

Here is a link to more resources.

Pinellas County provided this information for people who need temporary housing

Pinellas County residents displaced by Hurricane Helene have several options for seeking short- and long-term housing.

FEMA Displacement Assistance

FEMA Displacement Assistance helps survivors who can’t return to their home following a disaster by giving them up-front money to help with immediate housing needs. The amount of money is based on 14 days of hotel costs based on a rate chosen by the state impacted by the disaster. The assistance is a one-time payment. FEMA may provide up to two weeks of funds for temporary lodging at a hotel, motel, or the home of friends or family, for displaced applicants who apply during the registration period.
Displaced residents can apply for this and other help by calling 1-800-621-3362, visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, or going in-person to the Disaster Recovery Center, at Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo. For more info, see FEMA Displacement Assistance Fact Sheet.
FEMA Serious Needs Assistance is also available to pay for emergency supplies like water, food, first aid, breast-feeding supplies, infant formula, diapers, personal hygiene items, or fuel for transportation. You could qualify for both forms of assistance by applying to FEMA by phone or online.

Pinellas Housing Options Website

Pinellas County has posted a list of resources to help displaced people find
short- and long-term housing options, including online search tools, real estate company information, short-term rental companies, and apartment listings. Realtors and property managers are responsible for updating their available listings on their websites, but the listings and resources allow residents to more easily locate potential housing options. See Pinellas.gov/hurricane housing.

Local Emergency Shelters

The County continues to provide emergency shelters for people who need a temporary safe place to stay while looking for a longer-term home. Call the County Information Center at (727) 464-4333 for more information on emergency sheltering, including locations that accept pets and have support for people with special medical needs. County staff is actively helping individuals and families who are at shelters find other housing options.

Hurricane Helene
Hurricane Helene
World Central Kitchen
food distribution
High water
Gulfport Tiki Bar
Tiki and Neptune's
Gulfport Tiki Bar
