Help after Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene’s path of destruction has left communities within the Tampa Bay area decimated, destruction spanning from private homes to treasured public lands. However, the compassionate spirit of area residents is on full display as government agencies, generous neighbors, and local nonprofits alike are banning together to provide relief to those affected. If interested in volunteering or donating, or if you yourself are in need of assistance, follow the links below to gain more information.

GIVE HELP

Supplies

The following organizations are looking for donations of non-perishable food, hygiene items, pet food and cleaning supplies. Throughout the greater Tampa Bay area, there are multiple donation spots.

St Pete: 3 Daughters Brewing, a coalition of efforts between 3 Daughters, Friends of Strays and Loving St. Pete.

Gulfport: Gulfport Merchants Chamber , asking for necessary items such as ice, water, first aid supplies, and more.

Pinellas County, Hernando County, Pasco County: Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside , collecting both cleaning supplies and safety gear.

Indian Rocks Beach: Indian Rocks Beach Trash Tribe , a local conservation nonprofit has issued an Amazon wishlist requesting various items for both residents in need and cleanup efforts.



Monetary Donations

Various nonprofits are accepting donations and starting fundraisers to make sure needs in the community are met.

Volunteer

Treasure Island: Adopt a Beach is seeking volunteers to put uncontaminated sand back on Sunset Beach.

Tampa Bay: Feeding Tampa Bay is looking for those interested in joining their Emergency Response Volunteer Team.



Volunteer Florida is a database of volunteer outposts all over the state of Florida, where you can filter options by both location and keyword.

RECEIVE HELP

FEMA Aid

Now available along the Gulf Coast from Lee to Franklin counties.

Apply here , call 1-800-621-3362, or via the FEMA app.

, call 1-800-621-3362, or via the FEMA app. File a claim with your insurer first, as FEMA cannot help with damage covered by insurance.

Emergency Hotlines

Each county has a dedicated disaster relief and assistance hotline to answer questions and report resident needs.

Pinellas County Information Center: 727-464-4333, available daily from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Hillsborough County Storm Information Line: 833-427-8676 offers assistance to residents attempting to fill out the Hurricane Helene Damage Reporting Form .

. Pasco County Resources: 727-847-4211, available for Pasco County residents in need of food, water, clothing and shelter.

Hillsborough County Disaster Recovery Center

Open to provide residents with onsite resources as well as direct towards outside agencies with abilities to help.

Tuesday, October 6 – Sunday, October 9

9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Hillsborough Community College (HCC) at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview, FL 33578

Free Fresh Meals

Several Tampa restaurants are offering free, fresh meals at the following times and locations.

4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Wednesday, 3644 S West Shore Blvd.

8:00 AM to 10:00 AM Thursday, 1700 W Fig Street and 340 E Davis Blvd.

4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Friday, 340 E Davis Blvd.

Groceries

Local nonprofits are continually providing groceries in locations throughout the Tampa Bay Area.

Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Manatee and Polk are encouraged to visit Feed Tampa Bay’s food distribution event calendar to find a time and location to receive help.

to find a time and location to receive help. Petersburg Free Clinic’ s We Help Fresh Clinic is offering groceries at two locations: Free Groceries: 863 3rd Avenue North, 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM Deuces Drive Thru: 2198 15th Avenue South, 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

s We Help Fresh Clinic is offering groceries at two locations:

Home Rehabilitation Assistance

Through Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay, low-to-moderate income families affected by Hurricane Helene are able to find hope and tangible assistance.

Apply for aid

RTTB will also be providing relief kits, tarps, and flood buckets from 12 PM Wednesday until supplies last at the Lealman Exchange Community Center in Pinellas. 5175 45th St. North, St. Pete



Small Business Owners

The Florida Small Business Owner Emergency Bridge Loan Program offers emergency loans of up to $50,000 to those who apply.