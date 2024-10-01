Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Help after Hurricane Helene

Posted on by Staff
Share
St. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Recovery workers deflate a flood barrier at HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital (Photo by Paul Hennessy/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Hurricane Helene’s path of destruction has left communities within the Tampa Bay area decimated, destruction spanning from private homes to treasured public lands. However, the compassionate spirit of area residents is on full display as government agencies, generous neighbors, and local nonprofits alike are banning together to provide relief to those affected. If interested in volunteering or donating, or if you yourself are in need of assistance, follow the links below to gain more information.

GIVE HELP

Supplies

The following organizations are looking for donations of non-perishable food, hygiene items, pet food and cleaning supplies. Throughout the greater Tampa Bay area, there are multiple donation spots.

Monetary Donations

Various nonprofits are accepting donations and starting fundraisers to make sure needs in the community are met.

Volunteer

  • Treasure Island:
    • Adopt a Beach is seeking volunteers to put uncontaminated sand back on Sunset Beach.
  • Tampa Bay:
    • Feeding Tampa Bay is looking for those interested in joining their Emergency Response Volunteer Team.
  • Volunteer Florida is a database of volunteer outposts all over the state of Florida, where you can filter options by both location and keyword.

RECEIVE HELP

FEMA Aid

Now available along the Gulf Coast from Lee to Franklin counties.

  • Apply here, call 1-800-621-3362, or via the FEMA app.
  • File a claim with your insurer first, as FEMA cannot help with damage covered by insurance.

Emergency Hotlines

Each county has a dedicated disaster relief and assistance hotline to answer questions and report resident needs.

  • Pinellas County Information Center: 727-464-4333, available daily from 8:00 AM to  6:00 PM.
  • Hillsborough County Storm Information Line: 833-427-8676 offers assistance to residents attempting to fill out the Hurricane Helene Damage Reporting Form.
  • Pasco County Resources: 727-847-4211, available for Pasco County residents in need of food, water, clothing and shelter.

Hillsborough County Disaster Recovery Center

Open to provide residents with onsite resources as well as direct towards outside agencies with abilities to help.

  • Tuesday, October 6 – Sunday, October 9
  • 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM
  • Hillsborough Community College (HCC) at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview, FL 33578

Free Fresh Meals

Several Tampa restaurants are offering free, fresh meals at the following times and locations.

  • 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Wednesday, 3644 S West Shore Blvd.
  • 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM Thursday, 1700 W Fig Street and 340 E Davis Blvd.
  • 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Friday, 340 E Davis Blvd.

Groceries

Local nonprofits are continually providing groceries in locations throughout the Tampa Bay Area.

  • Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Manatee and Polk are encouraged to visit Feed Tampa Bay’s food distribution event calendar to find a time and location to receive help.
  • Petersburg Free Clinics We Help Fresh Clinic is offering groceries at two locations:
    • Free Groceries: 863 3rd Avenue North, 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM
    • Deuces Drive Thru: 2198 15th Avenue South, 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Home Rehabilitation Assistance

Through Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay, low-to-moderate income families affected by Hurricane Helene are able to find hope and tangible assistance.

  • Apply for aid
  • RTTB will also be providing relief kits, tarps, and flood buckets from 12 PM Wednesday until supplies last at the Lealman Exchange Community Center in Pinellas.
    • 5175 45th St. North, St. Pete

Small Business Owners

The Florida Small Business Owner Emergency Bridge Loan Program offers emergency loans of up to $50,000 to those who apply.

Tags
,

You may also like

WFLA-TV Chief Meteorologist Jeff Beradelli
Meterologist Jeff Beradelli: Climate change means more storms like Hurricane Helene are likely

Hurricane Helene, which killed at least 130 people across six...

Hurricane Helene, tree recovery and impacts in NE St. Pete

Hurricane Helene's impact on the urban forest and damage to...

The Scoop: Tues. Oct. 1st, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Get the latest updates on the aftermath of Hurricane Helene...

After Helene there’s still lots of rain in the forecast during cleanup & recovery in Florida

thunderstorms will halt some Hurricane Helene cleanup efforts in West...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🐾 Join Duncan Strauss on Talking Animals Radio Show Oct. 2 at 11am with guest Melissa Zepeda, a passionate animal rights attorney! 🎙️ She'll discuss Amendment 2 and her stance against it. CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE or catch the show via 88.5 FM on your radio dial! 🌱 #AnimalRights #TalkingAnimals #TampaBayVegFest #WMNF #Amendment2 🎶 This evening on Jazz In The Night 🎶 Join us for a special celebration of Bud Powell's centennial! 🎹 Bud set the standard for pianists when bebop emerged in the '40s, and his influence remains monumental today. Tune in at 9:00 PM as Bob Seymour brings you Powell's timeless classics, along with interpretations from legends like Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett. Plus, enjoy some fantastic new releases. Don’t miss out! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #wmnf #Music #Jazz #BudPowell Are you ready for some post storm music therapy? It's time for a WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY Ft. Afrobeta today at 2PM! A mash-up of latin, house, funk, soul, and electro, Afrobeta brings the dance-party up a notch, providing the kind of energy you feel! Follow them and drop some love in the comments! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE FOR REPLAY! #Music #wmnf #communityradio #afrobeta #Latinmusic 🎉It's time for our listener quote of the month! 🎧 Thank you, to our anonymous donor, for the love! You made our day! 🤩 ❤️ Keep listening and stay tuned for more fun! #ListenerLove #CommunitySupport #Grateful #RadioFans #wmnf Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Tune in for JT Brown! If you are new to his music heres a quick look into this awesome artist. Tampa singer-songwriter J.T. Brown combines folk, country, showcasing his storytelling and musical talent, inspired by a lifelong passion for music. Tune in on Facebook, 88.5 on your radio dial, or via the WMNF app! #communityradio #wmnf #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Retro Jukebox
Player position: