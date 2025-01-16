HART starts bus shelter improvements, technology upgrades

Tampa City Councilmember Luis Viera, HART CEO Scott Drainville, Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Meyers, and others cut the ribbon on a new bus shelter in Tampa // Chris Young 1/16/2025

Listen:

Hillsborough County bus riders may see some upgrades coming to stops this year- officials announced new technology plans for transit riders Thursday.

City leaders gathered in East Tampa to cut the ribbon on a newly installed bus shelter.

They also announced upgrades for riders paid for by a 5 million dollar Community Investment Grant.

One new feature is a digital display showing bus arrival times.

Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority will also install 60 shelters – small structures at bus stops to protect people from weather.

City Councilmember Luis Viera said improvements are necessary.

“They protect people. A lot of times when you see bus shelters that are not protected, they inadvertently send a message to the community that while you’re waiting on a bus that’s gonna help you get to work, etcetera, we’re not going to be there with you,” Viera said.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Meyers said the upgrades are important because of increased ridership.

“It is important that people continue to ride the HART bus. For some, it’s their only form of transportation,” Meyers said.

HART says they’re looking to have most of the shelters installed in the next few months, and digital displays at stops will likely roll out next year.