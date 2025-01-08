HART’s busiest bus route is fare-free for a year

HART bus sign showcasing new fare-free route// Credit: Hillsborough Transit Authority 1/6/2025

The Hillsborough Transit Authority’s most popular route is now fare-free. The route operates between the University area and downtown Tampa.

The service, launched on Sunday, serves nearly 3,000 daily customers according to the Hillsborough Transit Authority.

Tampa City Council allocated almost 1.7 million dollars in December to pay for it. In addition, they increased the peak service route frequency to every 15 minutes.

At a December meeting, council member Gwen Henderson pushed back against the idea, saying the city was not responsible for funding HART.

Dayna Lazarus is the co-founder of Transit Now Tampa Bay.

She said the free fares will allow more freedom for low-income residents, and possibly encourage new riders to use public transit. 18% of the population within a quarter mile of the route do not own a car, more than a quarter live below the poverty line, 14% have a disability, and 64% are minorities.

“I just hope everybody takes this opportunity to give it a try. Step on that bus. It’s not scary. It’s a lot of fun actually, to ride the bus,” Lazarus told WMNF.

Lazarus says the program is a great first step and will hopefully lead to more funding for public transit.

“Other cities around the country, around the world, have fantastic bus systems, and there’s a formula for that. And the number one piece, like the thing we need to plug into that formula, is money.” Lazarus said.

If you want support for riding the bus for the first time, or have questions, you can contact HART or Transit Now Tampa Bay.

The bus route is fare-free through January 4, 2026.