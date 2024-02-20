Hear from 2024 Hillsborough School Board candidates in Districts 1 and 3

Hillsborough County School Board District 1 & 3 Candidates at The Cuban Club // Chris Young 2/16/24

School boards have become one of the flashpoints of the culture wars.

On Tuesday Cafe we heard from four 2024 candidates for Hillsborough County School Board and about how they feel about things like book bans.

This election isn’t until August, but we’re bringing you this forum now, via the Tampa Tiger Bay Club.

We heard from candidates in two races in this episode (we’ll get to other races later on).

The District 1 incumbent is Nadia Combs and she is being challenged by Julie Magill.

The District 3 incumbent is Jessica Vaughn and she has two challengers. We heard from Angela Pimento Fullwood. But Bonnie Lambert was invited and didn’t attend because she was sick.

